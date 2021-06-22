NYC voters head to polls in mayoral election
Maya Wiley, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, is embraced by supporters following a campaign event in New York City, June 18. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Eric Adams, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, jokes with media as he is joined by a coalition of first responders supporting his campaign at a get-out-the-vote rally in Brooklyn, June 21. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People wait to check in for voting in the New York Primary election at the Brooklyn Museum voting station, June 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Maya Wiley, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro arrive for a campaign event in New York City, June 18. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A supporter carries life size cutouts of New York City Mayoral hopeful Andrew Yang at the Democratic primary debate, June 16. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks with New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams during a rally to promote voting the first day of early voting for the New York Primary election at Astoria park in Queens, June 12. ...more
Eric Adams, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, speaks to media as he is joined by a coalition of first responders supporting his campaign at a get-out-the-vote rally in Brooklyn, June 21. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Andrew Yang, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, arrives at the Democratic primary debate in New York City, June 16. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Shaun Donovan, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, arrives at the Democratic primary debate in New York City, June 16. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough president and Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, fills out his ballot with his son Jordan for the Primary Election in Brooklyn, June 22. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Andrew Yang and Kathryn Garcia, Democratic candidates for New York City Mayor, speak during a campaign appearance, June 19. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Eric Adams, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, speaks to supporters after participating in the Democratic primary debate in New York City, June 16. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A supporter holds a sign for New York City Mayoral hopeful Maya Wiley at the Democratic primary debate, June 16. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Kathryn Garcia, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, carries flowers as she campaigns in Brooklyn, June 18. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Andrew Yang, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, holds a campaign poster during a campaign appearance, June 19. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Maya Wiley joins a group of line dancers while campaigning at the Co-op City housing complex in the Bronx, June 7. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Maya Wiley, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, greets City Council candidate Crystal Hudson during a campaign appearance in Brooklyn, June 15. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Andrew Yang, Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City holds a campaign event in Queens, June 15. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attends a rally to promote voting the first day of early voting for the New York Primary election at Astoria park in Queens, June 12. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Eric Adams, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, reacts during a campaign appearance in Brooklyn, June 11. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Summer solstice celebrated around the world
The summer solstice - the day where the Northern Hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year - is celebrated.
COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world
Healthcare workers go the distance to administer coronavirus vaccines to people in remote places around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Protests against Bolsonaro as Brazil passes half a million COVID deaths
Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 500,000 as experts warn that the world's second-deadliest outbreak may worsen due to delayed vaccinations and the government's refusal to back social distancing measures.
Summer solstice celebrated around the world
The summer solstice - the day where the Northern Hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year - is celebrated.
COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world
Healthcare workers go the distance to administer coronavirus vaccines to people in remote places around the world.
Live chickens, lottery tickets and marijuana offered as vaccine incentives
Authorities around the world are offering a broad range of freebies to encourage COVID inoculations.
Indonesia passes 2 million coronavirus cases
The world's fourth most populous country reported the highest daily coronavirus increase since the beginning of the pandemic, taking its overall cases past the 2 million mark.
Tokyo shows off Olympic village a month before Games begin
Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics open the athletes' village to media, where 11,000 athletes will stay and mingle during the sporting extravaganza.
Anti-vaxxers protest Foo Fighters show in New York City
Anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside Madison Square Garden, where the Foo Fighters played a full-capacity concert that required proof of vaccination to enter.