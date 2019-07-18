NYC's Diner En Blanc rained out
Attendees begin to leave as heavy rain falls at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees gather along the Hudson River at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees sit and eat at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees dressed in white sit along the Hudson River at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees dressed in white attend the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees gather along the Hudson River at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An attendee wears a headpiece at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees sit under umbrellas as heavy rain falls at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees begin to evacuate as heavy rain falls at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees leave as heavy rain falls at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees attempt to cover themselves with plastic as heavy rain falls at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees begin to evacuate as heavy rain falls at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees leave as heavy rain falls at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees evacuate as heavy rain falls at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees evacuate as heavy rain falls at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees evacuate as heavy rain falls at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
