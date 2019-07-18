Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 18, 2019

NYC's Diner En Blanc rained out

Attendees begin to leave as heavy rain falls at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Attendees gather along the Hudson River at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Attendees sit and eat at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Attendees dressed in white sit along the Hudson River at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Attendees dressed in white attend the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Attendees gather along the Hudson River at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
An attendee wears a headpiece at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Attendees sit under umbrellas as heavy rain falls at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Attendees begin to evacuate as heavy rain falls at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Attendees leave as heavy rain falls at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Attendees attempt to cover themselves with plastic as heavy rain falls at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Attendees begin to evacuate as heavy rain falls at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Attendees leave as heavy rain falls at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Attendees evacuate as heavy rain falls at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Attendees evacuate as heavy rain falls at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Attendees evacuate as heavy rain falls at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, July 17. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
