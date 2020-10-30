NYC's Staten Islanders weigh in on election

Artist Scott LoBaido, 55, an artist who calls himself Trump's biggest supporter on the East Coast, at his studio on Staten Island. "MAGA. Same thing that Ronald Regan did. My life is built around patriotism, says LoBaido. "And what is patriotism? To love your country. And to show what's great about your country. And as I said that’s my job. And the 70’s were rough and then the 80’s, Ronald Regan stepped in. And then he said - I get choked up when I think about it - he said “That shining city on the hill. America.” He brought us back waving our flag again. Being proud. Not being like “we’re better than you” No. Just being like, you know, a patriotic community is a prosperous community. And then we lost it again. And this is what this guy’s doing. He’s talking to me. He’s not a politician. Both sides of the past ten years were fed up with the establishment. The left and the right. That’s why the extreme Bernie Sanders, and the extreme Donald Trump popped up. He’s not a politician." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

