NYC's Staten Islanders weigh in on election
Victoria Ferrara, 75, poses in front of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on Staten Island. “The reason I voted for him is for all the things he said he’d do, which is what we wanted," says Ferrara. "People who voted him in didn’t not want another...more
“I’m mad," says Ferrara, pictured (L) at a Trump rally in Staten Island. "All the Democratic governors and mayors of the cities and states that are in this situation, it’s not the whole country, they’ve created the divide. They’ve incited it.....more
Artist Scott LoBaido, 55, an artist who calls himself Trump's biggest supporter on the East Coast, at his studio on Staten Island. "MAGA. Same thing that Ronald Regan did. My life is built around patriotism, says LoBaido. "And what is patriotism? To...more
A blue line, painted by artist Scott LoBaido in support of the police, on a median strip along Hylan Boulevard on Staten Island. “Staten Island is one of the five boroughs of New York City, which is one of the biggest liberal cities in the world,"...more
“So it's crazy times. But it’s life," says LoBaido. "America is crazy. A sexy beast. If I just hung out with conservatives all the time, I’d cut my wrist. If I just hung out with liberals, I’d cut my wrist. We have to have that friction. It makes it...more
Sal Finocchiaro, 51, prepares pizza at Palermo Pizzeria and Restaurant, which he co-owns. “Staten Island is very outspoken, we have all the rebels from the outer boroughs end up here in Staten Island, a lot of small business owners. We realize that...more
“I probably was a New Yorker first until a few years ago, but I’m definitely a Staten Islander first now," says Finocchiaro. "I haven’t gone to Manhattan in months. I don’t feel comfortable there. My wife wanted to go in this morning to do some...more
Detective Raymond Wittick, 51, a Staten Island Welfare Officer with the Detectives' Endowment Association, poses next to an NYPD vehicle. “Most New Yorkers, along with Staten Islanders, you know, want law and order, they want to feel safe when they...more
A 'Back the Blue' sign over a roadway in Staten Island. “Morale is definitely down very close to like an all-time low from what I’ve seen, you know from being a Union Representative. I speak to detectives on a regular basis about everything that goes...more
A lawn sign and halloween decoration in support of the Republican Party on Staten Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People pose with a cardboard cutout of President Trump at the New York Triumph Rally on Staten Island, October 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Aaron Schumacher (2nd L), 33, has his hair cut at Craig & Pop's Barbershop on Staten Island. “I think there are gonna be more riots and they're gonna get worse. I don’t think the election is gonna be fair. The Democratic party is tied into the media....more
Peggy Padovano, 63, a legal assistant, poses in the doorway of her home. “Ninety percent of my friends are like minded and those that aren’t we agree to disagree, because we’re adults," says Padovano. "We’re not crazy kids that go out and loot and...more
“Conservatives don’t approve of abortion at all, but I’m not a conservative, I’m an extremely moderate republican," says Padovano. "I have a gay brother, my sisters have been divorced, one had an abortion. So my husband and my view on that is very...more
Anthony Granata (R) of Staten Island displays merchandise to shoppers at a roadside stall on Staten Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Junior baseball players with the Cadets 16u-Outerie are seen in their dugout during a game at the New Springville Little League on Staten Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Campaign material and a map of Staten Island at the Staten Island Republican Party headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Supporters of President Trump at the New York Triumph Rally held on Staten Island, October 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Signage promoting Republican congressional candidate for New York's 11th district Nicole Malliotakis on Staten Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A parishioner wears a "Freedom" shirt while attending a mass at Saint Paul's United Methodist Church on Staten Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Members of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Rescue 5 stand for the national anthem during a ceremony belatedly held to commemorate fire personnel lost in the September 11 attacks, on Staten Island, October 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Signs in support of President Trump outside a house on Staten Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People stand for the national anthem during an outdoor performance by The Patriot Brass Ensemble at the American Legion Cespino-Russo Post #1544 on Staten Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The Staten Island Ferry with the island of Manhattan in the background. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
