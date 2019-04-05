Edition:
Obama and Merkel: an enduring friendship

Former U.S. President Barack Obama leaves after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with President Barack Obama outside the Elmau castle in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
President Barack Obama gestures during a joint news conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
President Barack Obama is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon his arrival at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Barack Obama try the PMD virtual reality device during the opening tour of the Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
President Barack Obama and Chancellor Angela Merkel prepare for a family photo during their meeting at the hotel castle Elmau in Kruen, Germany, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
President Barack Obama and Chancellor Angela Merkel depart after a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Friday, May 02, 2014
Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Barack Obama talk before a meeting on the second day of the G20 Summit in Cannes, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2011
Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Barack Obama embrace as they visit Kruen, southern Germany, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
President Barack Obama and Chancellor Angela Merkel talk at the end of a joint news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2013
President Barack Obama toasts Chancellor Angela Merkel at an official State Dinner in the Rose Garden at the White House, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2011
President Barack Obama welcomes Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2010
Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to President Barack Obama during a private dinner at the 1789 restaurant in Washington, June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jesco Dezel/Bundesregierung/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2011
Chancellor Angela Merkel chats with President Barack Obama during the opening of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/ Nicolas Asfonri/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
President Barack Obama and Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the opening ceremony for Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany, April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
President Barack Obama and Chancellor Angela Merkel meet in the Oval Office of the White House, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2011
