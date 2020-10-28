Edition:
Obama stumps for Biden

Former President Barack Obama reacts as he hosts a pre-election drive-in rally on behalf of Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eve Edelheit &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A Biden supporter stands through her sunroof holding a placard while attending a drive-in rally hosted by former President Obama in Orlando, Florida, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Former President Obama hosts a pre-election drive-in rally on behalf of Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Performers wait to go on stage during a pre-election drive-in rally hosted by former President Obama in Orlando, Florida, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Former President Obama puts on a "Vote" mask after speaking during a campaign rally on behalf of Joe Biden in Miami, Florida, October 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A Biden supporter listens while attending a drive-in rally hosted by former President Obama in Orlando, Florida, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Former President Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Miami, Florida, October 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A supporter waits at a drive-in rally for former President Obama in Miami, Florida, October 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Supporters wait for former President Obama during a drive-in campaign rally in Miami, Florida, October 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Former President Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Miami, Florida, October 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A Biden supporter wrapped in a U.S. flag and wearing a Ruth Bader Ginsburg shirt looks on as former President Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, October 21. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
With the skyline in the background, former President Obama speaks at a drive-in campaign rally in Philadelphia, October 21. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
A supporter waits at a drive-in rally for former President Obama in Miami, Florida, October 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Former President Obama waves while wearing a "Vote" mask as he campaigns in Philadelphia, October 21. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Supporters watch as former President Obama campaigns for Joe Biden in Philadelphia, October 21. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Former President Obama puts on his face mask after his speech as he campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, October 21. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Former President Obama greets a child while visiting a canvassing location in Philadelphia, October 21. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Former President Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, October 21. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
