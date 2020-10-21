Obama stumps for Biden in 2020 campaign trail debut
Former President Barack Obama waves while wearing a "Vote" mask as he campaigns on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
With the skyline in the background, Barack Obama speaks at a drive-in campaign rally on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters sitting on a car hold signs during a drive-in rally as Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Barack Obama waves after his speech as he campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A supporter wearing a Kamala Harris face mask uses her mobile phone as Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Biden supporter wrapped in a U.S. flag wearing a late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shirt looks on as Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Barack Obama speaks next to a child while visiting a canvassing location as he campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Barack Obama speaks at a canvassing location as he campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Barack Obama speaks while visiting a canvassing location as he campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters watch at a drive-in rally as Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Barack Obama takes questions as he campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
