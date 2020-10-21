Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 21, 2020 | 7:29pm EDT

Obama stumps for Biden in 2020 campaign trail debut

Former President Barack Obama waves while wearing a "Vote" mask as he campaigns on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

With the skyline in the background, Barack Obama speaks at a drive-in campaign rally on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Supporters sitting on a car hold signs during a drive-in rally as Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Barack Obama waves after his speech as he campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A supporter wearing a Kamala Harris face mask uses her mobile phone as Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A Biden supporter wrapped in a U.S. flag wearing a late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shirt looks on as Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Barack Obama speaks next to a child while visiting a canvassing location as he campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Barack Obama speaks at a canvassing location as he campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Barack Obama speaks while visiting a canvassing location as he campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Supporters watch at a drive-in rally as Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Barack Obama takes questions as he campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

