Pictures | Mon Jul 16, 2018 | 1:10pm EDT

Obama visits his ancestral Kenyan village

Obama addresses delegates at the basketball court during the launch of Sauti Kuu resource centre near his ancestral home in Nyangoma Kogelo village in Siaya county, western Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Former President Barack Obama reacts as he addresses players at the basketball court during the launch of Sauti Kuu resource centre near his ancestral home in Nyangoma Kogelo village in Siaya county, western Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Obama calls for a move as he addresses players at the basketball court. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Obama acknowledges a player at the basketball court. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Obama calls for a move as he addresses players at the basketball court. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Obama at the launch of Sauti Kuu resource centre near his ancestral home in Nyangoma Kogelo village. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Obama waves to photographers as he tours the Sauti Kuu resource centre near his ancestral home in Nyangoma Kogelo village. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Obama listens to Auma Obama as he tours the Sauti Kuu resource centre near his ancestral home in Nyangoma Kogelo village. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Residents wave the U.S. national flag as they chant slogans on the road ahead of the visit by Obama. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Obama meets children as he tours the Sauti Kuu resource centre near his ancestral home in Nyangoma Kogelo village. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A resident sits on his motorbike ahead of the visit by Obama to his ancestral Nyangoma Kogelo village in Siaya county, western Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

