Obama visits his ancestral Kenyan village
Obama addresses delegates at the basketball court during the launch of Sauti Kuu resource centre near his ancestral home in Nyangoma Kogelo village in Siaya county, western Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Former President Barack Obama reacts as he addresses players at the basketball court during the launch of Sauti Kuu resource centre near his ancestral home in Nyangoma Kogelo village in Siaya county, western Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Obama calls for a move as he addresses players at the basketball court. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Obama acknowledges a player at the basketball court. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Obama calls for a move as he addresses players at the basketball court. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Obama at the launch of Sauti Kuu resource centre near his ancestral home in Nyangoma Kogelo village. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Obama waves to photographers as he tours the Sauti Kuu resource centre near his ancestral home in Nyangoma Kogelo village. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Obama listens to Auma Obama as he tours the Sauti Kuu resource centre near his ancestral home in Nyangoma Kogelo village. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents wave the U.S. national flag as they chant slogans on the road ahead of the visit by Obama. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Obama meets children as he tours the Sauti Kuu resource centre near his ancestral home in Nyangoma Kogelo village. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A resident sits on his motorbike ahead of the visit by Obama to his ancestral Nyangoma Kogelo village in Siaya county, western Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
