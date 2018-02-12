Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 12, 2018 | 5:10pm EST

Obamas unveil official portraits

Former President Barack Obama stands between painted portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama during an unveiling ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Artist Kehinde Wiley (L) and Barack Obama participate in the unveiling of Obama's portrait. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Barack Obama holds hands with Michelle Obama prior to the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Artist Amy Sherald (R) and Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of Mrs. Obama's portrait. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Artist Amy Sherald (R) and former first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of Mrs. Obama's portrait. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama hold hands between their portraits. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Barack Obama greets artist Kehinde Wiley. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Artists Amy Sherald (L) and Kehinde Wiley (R) gather with actor Tom Hanks prior to the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Barack Obama arrives for the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama react to the crowd. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Barack Obama speaks during the unveiling of his portrait. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Tom Hanks talk to members of the audience after the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Barack Obama walks past a portrait of Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Director Steven Spielberg and actor Tom Hanks talk prior to the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
