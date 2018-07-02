Edition:
Mon Jul 2, 2018

Obrador wins in landslide

Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures as he addresses supporters after polls closed in the presidential election, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waves to his supporters after polls closed in the presidential election, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Supporters of presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gather after his victory in the presidential election in Mexico City. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures with his wife Beatriz Gutierrez Muller and family as he addresses supporters after polls closed in the presidential election, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Supporters of presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrate in downtown Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures as he addresses supporters after polls closed in the presidential election, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador addresses supporters after winning the presidential election, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Supporters of presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gather after his victory in the presidential election in Mexico City. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Supporters of presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrate in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador addresses supporters after polls closed in the presidential election, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
