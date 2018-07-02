Obrador wins in landslide
Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures as he addresses supporters after polls closed in the presidential election, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waves to his supporters after polls closed in the presidential election, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gather after his victory in the presidential election in Mexico City. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures with his wife Beatriz Gutierrez Muller and family as he addresses supporters after polls closed in the presidential election, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Supporters of presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrate in downtown Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures as he addresses supporters after polls closed in the presidential election, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador addresses supporters after winning the presidential election, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Supporters of presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gather after his victory in the presidential election in Mexico City. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrate in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador addresses supporters after polls closed in the presidential election, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
