Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 5, 2018 | 8:40pm EDT

Ocean's 8 premiere

Cast members Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna pose at the world premiere of the film "Ocean's 8" at Alice Tully Hall in New York City, New York, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cast members Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna pose at the world premiere of the film "Ocean's 8" at Alice Tully Hall in New York City, New York, June 5, 2018....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Cast members Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna pose at the world premiere of the film "Ocean's 8" at Alice Tully Hall in New York City, New York, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 17
Cast member Rihanna. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cast member Rihanna. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Cast member Rihanna. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 17
Cast members Sarah Paulson and Sandra Bullock. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cast members Sarah Paulson and Sandra Bullock. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Cast members Sarah Paulson and Sandra Bullock. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 17
Cast member Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cast member Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Cast member Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 17
Cast members Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, and Helena Bonham Carter. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cast members Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, and Helena Bonham Carter. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Cast members Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, and Helena Bonham Carter. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 17
Actress Dasha Polanco. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Actress Dasha Polanco. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Actress Dasha Polanco. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 17
Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 17
Cast member Anne Hathaway. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cast member Anne Hathaway. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Cast member Anne Hathaway. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 17
Cast members exit the red carpet area. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cast members exit the red carpet area. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Cast members exit the red carpet area. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 17
Models Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Models Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Models Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 17
Cast member Rihanna. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cast member Rihanna. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Cast member Rihanna. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 17
Cast member Helena Bonham Carter. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cast member Helena Bonham Carter. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Cast member Helena Bonham Carter. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 17
Cast members Helena Bonham Carter reacts with Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cast members Helena Bonham Carter reacts with Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Cast members Helena Bonham Carter reacts with Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 17
Writer Olivia Milch. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Writer Olivia Milch. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Writer Olivia Milch. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 17
Actor Elliott Gould. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Actor Elliott Gould. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Actor Elliott Gould. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 17
Actor and television personality James Corden. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Actor and television personality James Corden. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Actor and television personality James Corden. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 17
Actress Charlotte Kirk. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Actress Charlotte Kirk. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Actress Charlotte Kirk. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
CFDA Fashion Awards

CFDA Fashion Awards

Next Slideshows

CFDA Fashion Awards

CFDA Fashion Awards

On the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards in Brooklyn, New York.

10:30am EDT
Best of Wango Tango

Best of Wango Tango

Performers at this year's annual Wango Tango event in Los Angeles.

Jun 04 2018
Celebrities go to Washington

Celebrities go to Washington

Famous faces champion their causes at the White House and the Capitol.

Jun 01 2018
London Comic Con

London Comic Con

Scenes from the MCM London Comic Con, a convention to celebrate the culture of comic books and related art forms.

May 25 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

The death toll from a volcanic eruption in Guatemala rises as family members desperately searched for the missing in makeshift morgues and on streets blanketed with ash.

Trump holds 'Celebration of America' instead of Eagles meeting

Trump holds 'Celebration of America' instead of Eagles meeting

President Donald Trump staged a political event on the White House South Lawn in place of a party for the Philadelphia Eagles, after most team members refused to attend an event honouring their Super Bowl victory.

Kilauea's destruction from above

Kilauea's destruction from above

Kilauea Volcano, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has erupted for more than a month and destroyed almost 120 homes.

Primaries across America

Primaries across America

Voters in eight U.S. states select candidates for November's midterm elections, with Democrats eyeing more than a dozen Republican-controlled seats in California and New Jersey as crucial to the fight to control Congress.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.

Welcome to Sentosa Island

Welcome to Sentosa Island

A look at Singapore's southern island of Sentosa, where U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will hold a summit on June 12.

Smuggling tunnel on U.S.-Mexico border

Smuggling tunnel on U.S.-Mexico border

Inside a tunnel believed to be used for illegal immigration, running from a Tijuana building 300 feet south of the U.S.-Mexico border and past a fence at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

CFDA Fashion Awards

CFDA Fashion Awards

On the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards in Brooklyn, New York.

Hawaii lava pours into ocean

Hawaii lava pours into ocean

Seaside residents and boaters have been warned to avoid noxious clouds of laze, formed when lava reacts with seawater to form a mix of acid fumes, steam and glass-like specks.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast