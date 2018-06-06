Ocean's 8 premiere
Cast members Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna pose at the world premiere of the film "Ocean's 8" at Alice Tully Hall in New York City, New York, June 5, 2018....more
Cast member Rihanna. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cast members Sarah Paulson and Sandra Bullock. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cast member Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cast members Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, and Helena Bonham Carter. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Actress Dasha Polanco. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cast member Anne Hathaway. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cast members exit the red carpet area. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Models Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cast member Rihanna. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cast member Helena Bonham Carter. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cast members Helena Bonham Carter reacts with Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Writer Olivia Milch. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Actor Elliott Gould. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Actor and television personality James Corden. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Actress Charlotte Kirk. REUTERS/Mike Segar
