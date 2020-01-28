Octogenarian Russian dancers prove age is just a number

"After the war, when I was roughly around 10 years old, my mother took me to the theater," recalled Kachina, seen here resting after a performance in Moscow. "During the war we were evacuated to Omsk. (Russian ballet dancer) Galina Ulanova was...more

"After the war, when I was roughly around 10 years old, my mother took me to the theater," recalled Kachina, seen here resting after a performance in Moscow. "During the war we were evacuated to Omsk. (Russian ballet dancer) Galina Ulanova was performing. (She was a) swan, in a white tutu, beautiful. The music, it was a new world for me. It entered my soul so much, that I told myself that I wanted to be just like that. But how could I be like that? My dad was in the army, we went where they sent him, how could I dance?" REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

