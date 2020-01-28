Octogenarian Russian dancers prove age is just a number
Russian pensioners Maya Kachina, 82, and Lev Kitayev, 86, enjoy proving that age is just a number as they charm elderly audiences in Moscow with their dance moves, despite being well into their eighties. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
With wardrobes full of sparkling costumes and cabinets packed with trophies, dancing has given the pair a new life. "I'm terribly fond of giving performances. I'm terribly happy," 82-year-old Kachina said after one of her many dance...more
"After the war, when I was roughly around 10 years old, my mother took me to the theater," recalled Kachina, seen here resting after a performance in Moscow. "During the war we were evacuated to Omsk. (Russian ballet dancer) Galina Ulanova was...more
Maya Kachina brushes her hair at home in Moscow. "I used to go to the fields, the bare fields, and danced alone. I used to like it a lot. And I really wanted to dance and I've lived all my life in my dreams," Kachina said. REUTERS/Evgenia...more
When they first began to dance as a pair, after meeting on a dance floor in Moscow over 20 years ago, Kachina had much to learn from Kitayev and felt like she had to prove herself. But after years of practice the pair has become of the most senior...more
The pair, who share an old Soviet flat on the outskirts of the Russian capital but do not describe themselves as romantically involved, say most of their earnings go towards dancing shoes and new costumes, with Kitayev owning a collection of over 40...more
Kachina said made her first dancing dress on her own, using old clothes donated by members of the audience after her performances. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
To stay in good shape and stay flexible, Kachina exercises every day. She told Reuters other women said they find her strength outstanding, recalling one spectator: "I said, I'm 82. She was sitting in the first row and said, 'I'm 83 but you jumped so...more
Lev Kitayev shows dance costumes at his home in Moscow. "Several women agreed to dance with me. But I had one main criterion for the women: strong legs, a heart and desire to perform, and discipline," said Kitayev. "If we weren't in the right...more
Maya Kachina applies makeup at her home in Moscow. "I ask Lev if I should get my eyebrows tattooed. Should I have a tattoo?" Kachina said. Kitayev responded: "There's no need." "There you go," she said. "He doesn't need them." REUTERS/Evgenia...more
Lev Kitayev prepares for a performance at a social center in Moscow. "We've been performing in social centers together for over 20 years already. Free of charge, before or after lunch, they make announcements about the concert beforehand. Pensioners...more
Maya Kachina's dance shoes are seen before a performance. Over the decades Kachina and Kitayev have developed a close relationship, enabling them to pull some of their most riskiest moves without falling. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
The dancing couple, seen here riding the Moscow metro to a performance, said their their motivation is driven by the need to share the joy of dancing with their audiences. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Maya Kachina and Lev Kitayev arrange chairs before a performance at a social center in Moscow. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Lev Kitayev packs his dance costume after a performance at a social center in Moscow. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Maya Kachina and Lev Kitayev play cards at their home in Moscow. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Statuettes and vases are seen at home of Maya Kachina and Lev Kitayev in Moscow. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Lev Kitayev looks on at his home in Moscow. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Next Slideshows
Australia's charred landscape
While bushfires are common in Australia, authorities say the current scale of destruction is unprecedented, fuelled by a prolonged drought and record high...
Protesting firefighters clash with police in Paris
Police fired tear gas and hit protesters with batons as firefighters demonstrated against working conditions and demanded more pay in Paris, amid widespread...
Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in eastern Jerusalem
U.S. President Donald Trump proposed creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become...
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
China put millions of people on lockdown at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.
MORE IN PICTURES
Mourning Kobe Bryant
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant, considered one of basketball's all-time greats, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.
Australia's charred landscape
While bushfires are common in Australia, authorities say the current scale of destruction is unprecedented, fuelled by a prolonged drought and record high temperatures that have left eastern regions tinder-dry.
Protesting firefighters clash with police in Paris
Police fired tear gas and hit protesters with batons as firefighters demonstrated against working conditions and demanded more pay in Paris, amid widespread labor unrest across France.
Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in eastern Jerusalem
U.S. President Donald Trump proposed creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become self-governing, in an effort to achieve a peace breakthrough in their decades of conflict with Israel.
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
China put millions of people on lockdown at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.
Best of the Australian Open
Highlights from the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne.
Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial continues in the Senate, in a rare use of the constitutional mechanism for ousting a president that has further polarized voters ahead of a November election.
U.S. paratroopers conduct airborne exercises in Colombia
Paratroopers with the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division take part in an airborne assault exercise with Colombia's 2nd Special Forces Battalion at the Tolemaida military base.
Violence escalates in Iraq as government pushes to end protests
Gunmen shot dead two protesters in Iraq's southern city of Nassiriya and a Baghdad district became a battlefield on the third day of a drive by security forces to end months of demonstrations against the largely Iran-backed ruling elite.