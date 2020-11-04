Oddities on America's Election Day
Barton Foley, 32, with his cat "Little Ti Ti" on his shoulder, casts his ballot on Election Day at Ballard High School in Louisville, Kentucky, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
An election worker waits for voters as the sun begins to set at a polling station set up in a two-car residential garage near the Texas Medical Center on Election Day in Houston, Texas, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Donovan Faison, a 27-year-old first-time voter, wears an unusual mask and sunglasses as he feeds his ballot into a tabulator machine after voting at a polling station during the election in Durham, Durham County, North Carolina, November 3, 2020....more
A poll worker assists voters with their ballot request forms at a polling station in Scelebrations Fashion on Election Day in Chicago, Illinois, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
A woman with a President Donald Trump mask dances outside Trump Tower on Election Day in Manhattan, New York, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man dressed as a character from "My Neighbor Totoro" stands outside a polling station in Brunswick, Maine, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Voters fill out their ballots at a polling station in Su Nueva Lavanderia on Election Day in Chicago, Illinois, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Lin Wilson waves a U.S. flag to encourage people to vote, outside the CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Rosa Russell, 70, wears a face shield decorated with jewels during the 2020 presidential election, in Santa Monica, California, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A voter stands behind a voting booth at a polling station in Deja Hue Art on Election Day in Chicago, Illinois, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
A woman dressed as Statue of Liberty stands near a polling place on Election Day in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Eboni Price and Cornelius Ates ride horses to a polling station on Election Day in Houston, Texas, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Cesia Kearns wearing glasses and a face mask is seen outside a polling place in the CenturyLink Field Event Center on Election Day in Seattle, Washington, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A Mariachi band play outside of a polling site on Election Day in Houston, Texas, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Women vote during the 2020 presidential elections in Portland, Oregon, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Voters wait in a line at a polling station in 5 Estrellas Restaurant to vote on Election Day, in Chicago, Illinois, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
A woman wears a face shield at a polling station during the election in Phoenix, Arizona, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
