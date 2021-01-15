Off-road racers compete in the grueling Dakar Rally

A racer competes in stage 10 of the 2021 Dakar Rally, from Neom to AlUla, Saudi Arabia. The annual rally started in 1978 as a race from Paris to the Senegalese capital, Dakar, but moved from Africa for safety reasons in 2009. It is now held entirely...more

A racer competes in stage 10 of the 2021 Dakar Rally, from Neom to AlUla, Saudi Arabia. The annual rally started in 1978 as a race from Paris to the Senegalese capital, Dakar, but moved from Africa for safety reasons in 2009. It is now held entirely in Saudi Arabia after a stint in South America. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close