Pictures | Fri Jan 15, 2021 | 8:54am EST

Off-road racers compete in the grueling Dakar Rally

A racer competes in stage 10 of the 2021 Dakar Rally, from Neom to AlUla, Saudi Arabia. The annual rally started in 1978 as a race from Paris to the Senegalese capital, Dakar, but moved from Africa for safety reasons in 2009. It is now held entirely in Saudi Arabia after a stint in South America.&nbsp; REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
X-Raid Mini JCW Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Co-Driver Edouard Boulanger in action during stage 6 of the 2021 Dakar Rally. This year was the 43rd staging of the event. &nbsp;REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al-Attiyah and Co-Driver Matthieu Baumel in action during stage 8 of the 2021 Dakar Rally. &nbsp;REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Toyota Gazoo Racing's Henk Lategan and Co-Driver Brett Cummings react after crashing during stage 5 of the 2021 Dakar Rally. &nbsp;REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A general view during stage 9&nbsp;of the 2021 Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Hero Motosports Team Rally's Joaquim Rodrigues in action during stage 7 of the 2021 Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Monster Energy Honda Team 2021's Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo in action during stage 4 of the 2021 Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al-Attiyah and Co-Driver Matthieu Baumel in action during stage 1 of the 2021 Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
A child cheers as Slovnaft Rally Team's Stefan Svitko approaches during stage 8 of the 2021 Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
A general view during stage 4 of the 2021 Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Mammoet Rallysport's Martin Van Den Brink and Co-Driver Wouter De Graaff in action surrounded by camels during stage 10 of the 2021 Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Sherco Factory's Rui Goncalves in action as a boy cheers during stage 6 of the 2021 Dakar Rally. &nbsp;REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
A general view during stage 9&nbsp;of the 2021 Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Monster Energy Honda Team 2021's Kevin Benavides in action during stage 11 of the 2021 Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
A general view as locals look on during the shakedown stage at the 2021 Dakar Rally. &nbsp; REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2021
HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing's Walter Roelants in action during stage 2 of the 2021 Dakar Rally. &nbsp;REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
A general view during stage 3 of the 2021 Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2021
