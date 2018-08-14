Off-the-grid nightmare at New Mexico compound
Conditions at a compound in rural New Mexico where 11 children were taken into protective custody for their own health and safety after a raid by authorities, are shown in this photo near Amalia, New Mexico, provided August 6, 2018. Five adult...more
An aerial view of the compound is shown in this photo near Amalia, New Mexico, provided August 6, 2018. The 11 children, ranging from one to 15 years old and described by authorities as starving and ragged when they were found, were placed in...more
Personal articles are shown at the compound, August 10, 2018. The two men and three women are all related as siblings or by marriage. Three are the adult children of a prominent New York City Muslim cleric who is himself the biological grandfather of...more
Defense attorney Thomas Clark (R) sits next to his client, defendant Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, defense attorney Marie Legrand Miller (2nd L) and her client Hujrah Wahhaj (L) during a hearing on charges of child abuse in which they were granted bail in Taos...more
A view of the compound, August 10, 2018. The body of a young boy believed to be his son was found in a tunnel at the site three days after the raid. No charges have been filed in connection with the death. REUTERS/Andrew Hay
Defense attorney Aleksandar Kostich (R) speaks to defendant Lucas Morton in district court in Taos County, New Mexico, August 12, 2018. A 3-year-old boy found buried at a New Mexico desert compound died in a ritual to "cast out demonic spirits," but...more
Siraj Ibn Wahhaj is shown in this booking photo, provided August 6, 2018. Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Travis Taylor testified that the 15-year-old son of Ibn Wahhaj recounted one of the adults telling him the spirit of the dead...more
Personal articles are shown at the compound, August 10, 2018. Prosecutor John Lovelace said the 3-year-old boy died during "a religious ritual" intended to "cast out demonic spirits." Abdul-Ghani stopped breathing, lost consciousness and died during...more
Personal articles are shown at the compound, August 10, 2018. Prosecutors said in court documents that all five defendants were giving firearms instruction to the children "in furtherance of a conspiracy to commit school shootings." REUTERS/Andrew...more
Lucas Morton is shown in this booking photo, provided August 6, 2018. For now, the government's case includes 11 counts of felony child abuse filed against each of the defendants -- Ibn Wahhaj and his wife, Jany Leveille, along with his...more
A view of the compound, August 10, 2018. Defense attorneys said prosecutors sought to criminalize their clients for being African-Americans of Muslim faith. REUTERS/Andrew Hay
A view of the compound, August 10, 2018. "If these people were white and Christian, nobody would bat an eye over the idea of faith healing, or praying over a body or touching a body and quoting scripture," defense lawyer Thomas Clark told reporters...more
Personal articles are shown at the compound, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Hay
Cooking items are shown at the compound, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Hay
Personal articles are shown at the compound, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Hay
