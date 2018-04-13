Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 13, 2018 | 3:25pm EDT

Off to the Grand National races

Jonathan Moore is unseated from Newsworthy during the 16:05 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase during the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Jonathan Moore is unseated from Newsworthy during the 16:05 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase during the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Jonathan Moore is unseated from Newsworthy during the 16:05 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase during the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
1 / 12
Politologue ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies in action before winning the 15:25 JLT Melling Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Politologue ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies in action before winning the 15:25 JLT Melling Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Politologue ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies in action before winning the 15:25 JLT Melling Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Close
2 / 12
General view during the 14:20 Betway Top Novices' Hurdle. REUTERS/Darren Staples

General view during the 14:20 Betway Top Novices' Hurdle. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
General view during the 14:20 Betway Top Novices' Hurdle. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
3 / 12
Jester Jet ridden by Robert Dunne (R) wins the 13:45 Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Jester Jet ridden by Robert Dunne (R) wins the 13:45 Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Jester Jet ridden by Robert Dunne (R) wins the 13:45 Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
4 / 12
Mystifiable ridden by Paddy Brennan (C) clears the fence at Canal Turn during the 16:05 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Mystifiable ridden by Paddy Brennan (C) clears the fence at Canal Turn during the 16:05 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Mystifiable ridden by Paddy Brennan (C) clears the fence at Canal Turn during the 16:05 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Close
5 / 12
Politologue ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies in action during the 15:25 JLT Melling Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Politologue ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies in action during the 15:25 JLT Melling Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Politologue ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies in action during the 15:25 JLT Melling Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
6 / 12
General view of a bookmaker setting up during the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

General view of a bookmaker setting up during the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
General view of a bookmaker setting up during the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
7 / 12
Ultragold ridden by Harry Cobden clears a fence on the way to winning the 16:05 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Ultragold ridden by Harry Cobden clears a fence on the way to winning the 16:05 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Ultragold ridden by Harry Cobden clears a fence on the way to winning the 16:05 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
8 / 12
Politologue ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies (R) leads Min ridden by Paul Townend before winning the 15:25 JLT Melling Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Politologue ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies (R) leads Min ridden by Paul Townend before winning the 15:25 JLT Melling Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Politologue ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies (R) leads Min ridden by Paul Townend before winning the 15:25 JLT Melling Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
9 / 12
Racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
10 / 12
Top Gamble ridden by James Bowen clears a fence during the 16:05 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Top Gamble ridden by James Bowen clears a fence during the 16:05 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Top Gamble ridden by James Bowen clears a fence during the 16:05 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
11 / 12
General view during the 13:45 Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

General view during the 13:45 Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
General view during the 13:45 Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Best of the Commonwealth Games

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Next Slideshows

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Apr 11 2018
Best of the Masters

Best of the Masters

Patrick Reed claims his first major championship with a one-shot victory at the U.S. Masters.

Apr 09 2018
Conor McGregor charged after Brooklyn melee

Conor McGregor charged after Brooklyn melee

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was freed by a New York judge on $50,000 bail after being charged with assault for his part in a melee at a media...

Apr 06 2018
Best of the Final Four

Best of the Final Four

Highlights from the March Madness NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Apr 02 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Thailand's Songkran water festival

Thailand's Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Japanese engineer's giant robot dream

Japanese engineer's giant robot dream

Japanese engineer Masaaki Nagumo had always dreamed of suiting up as a robot from "Mobile Suit Gundam", his favorite animation series growing up. Now he has made it a reality by creating a giant humanoid inspired by the science fiction franchise.

Commoners who married into royalty

Commoners who married into royalty

Everyday people who wed into royalty.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

Tiny cooking

Tiny cooking

A couple cook miniature versions of popular Turkish dishes in a tiny kitchen with a working stove and range of utensils.

World Press Photo award winners

World Press Photo award winners

A selection of some of the winning images from the 2018 World Press Photo Contest.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

French police clash with eco-activists

French police clash with eco-activists

French police swoop in to clear eco-activists and anarchists from a site in western France that had been planned as a new airport.

China's bike-sharing graveyards

China's bike-sharing graveyards

Rapid expansion of shared bicycle companies across China has led to massive piles of abandoned bikes as supply outstrips demand.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast