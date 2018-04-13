Off to the Grand National races
Jonathan Moore is unseated from Newsworthy during the 16:05 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase during the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Politologue ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies in action before winning the 15:25 JLT Melling Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
General view during the 14:20 Betway Top Novices' Hurdle. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Jester Jet ridden by Robert Dunne (R) wins the 13:45 Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Mystifiable ridden by Paddy Brennan (C) clears the fence at Canal Turn during the 16:05 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Politologue ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies in action during the 15:25 JLT Melling Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
General view of a bookmaker setting up during the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Ultragold ridden by Harry Cobden clears a fence on the way to winning the 16:05 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Politologue ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies (R) leads Min ridden by Paul Townend before winning the 15:25 JLT Melling Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Top Gamble ridden by James Bowen clears a fence during the 16:05 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
General view during the 13:45 Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Next Slideshows
Best of the Commonwealth Games
Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Best of the Masters
Patrick Reed claims his first major championship with a one-shot victory at the U.S. Masters.
Conor McGregor charged after Brooklyn melee
Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was freed by a New York judge on $50,000 bail after being charged with assault for his part in a melee at a media...
Best of the Final Four
Highlights from the March Madness NCAA men's basketball tournament.
MORE IN PICTURES
Thailand's Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Japanese engineer's giant robot dream
Japanese engineer Masaaki Nagumo had always dreamed of suiting up as a robot from "Mobile Suit Gundam", his favorite animation series growing up. Now he has made it a reality by creating a giant humanoid inspired by the science fiction franchise.
Commoners who married into royalty
Everyday people who wed into royalty.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
Tiny cooking
A couple cook miniature versions of popular Turkish dishes in a tiny kitchen with a working stove and range of utensils.
World Press Photo award winners
A selection of some of the winning images from the 2018 World Press Photo Contest.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
French police clash with eco-activists
French police swoop in to clear eco-activists and anarchists from a site in western France that had been planned as a new airport.
China's bike-sharing graveyards
Rapid expansion of shared bicycle companies across China has led to massive piles of abandoned bikes as supply outstrips demand.