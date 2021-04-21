Edition:
Ohio police kill Black teenage girl Ma'Khia Bryant

Hazel Bryant reacts after her niece, 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, was fatally shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Hazel Bryant talks to the media after her niece, 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, was fatally shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Investigators work at the scene where a fatal shooting by a police officer occurred in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Police officers stand guard as people attend a demonstration outside the Ohio State House after an officer shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

People attend a demonstration outside the Columbus Division of Police after an officer shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

People attend a demonstration outside the Columbus Division of Police after an officer shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

A protester raises a fist during a demonstration outside the Ohio State House after an officer shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Crowds react as investigators work at the scene where Ma'Khia Bryant was fatally shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Crowds react as investigators work at the scene where Ma'Khia Bryant was fatally shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Shanise Washington reacts as investigators work at the scene where Ma'Khia Bryant was shot and killed by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Investigators work at the scene where a fatal shooting by a police officer occurred in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

A police vehicle drives past a Black Lives Matter flag during a demonstration outside the Columbus Division of Police after an officer shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

People attend a demonstration outside the Ohio State House after an officer shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

People attend a demonstration outside the Columbus Division of Police after an officer shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Investigators work at the scene where a fatal shooting by a police officer occurred in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Crowds react as investigators work at the scene where Ma'Khia Bryant was fatally shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

A woman reacts as investigators work at the scene where Ma'Khia Bryant was fatally shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Crowds react as investigators work at the scene where Ma'Khia Bryant was fatally shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Shanise Washington reacts as investigators work at the scene where Ma'Khia Bryant was shot and killed by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Investigators work at the scene where a fatal shooting by a police officer occurred in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

