Ohio police kill Black teenage girl Makiyah Bryant
Hazel Bryant reacts after her niece, 16-year-old Makiyah Bryant, was fatally shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Hazel Bryant talks to the media after her niece, 16-year-old Makiyah Bryant, was fatally shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Police officers stand guard as people attend a demonstration outside the Ohio State House after an officer shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
People attend a demonstration outside the Columbus Division of Police after an officer shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
A protester raises a fist during a demonstration outside the Ohio State House after an officer shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Shanise Washington reacts as investigators work at the scene where Makiyah Bryant was shot and killed by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
A police vehicle drives past a Black Lives Matter flag during a demonstration outside the Columbus Division of Police after an officer shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
People attend a demonstration outside the Ohio State House after an officer shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
People attend a demonstration outside the Columbus Division of Police after an officer shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
A woman reacts as investigators work at the scene where Makiyah Bryant was fatally shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Shanise Washington reacts as investigators work at the scene where Makiyah Bryant was shot and killed by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
