Oil spill devastates Mauritius after Japanese tanker runs aground
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, in this handout image obtained August 10, 2020. A Japanese ship that ran aground on a reef off Mauritius two weeks ago has now...more
A volunteer is seen in the leaked oil at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dev Ramkhelawon/L'Express Maurice
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dev Ramkhelawon/L'Express Maurice
A still image taken from a drone video shows an oil spill after the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 8, 2020. REUBEN PILLAY/REUBSVISION.MU, Virtual Tour of Mauritius/via REUTERS
A man collects leaked oil from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dev Ramkhelawon/L'Express Maurice
Volunteers make improvised oil-blocking buoys from straw for replacement of existing ones that have become heavy with oil after a bulk carrier spill, on the Mahebourg waterfront, Mauritius, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
A combination handout photo shows the waters near Pointe d'Esny before and after the oil leak from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, in Pointe d'Esny, Mauritius, on August 1, 2020 and August 6, 2020 in these Copernicus Sentinel-2 imageries obtained...more
A still image taken from a drone video shows a cleanup crew working at the site of an oil spill at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 8, 2020. REUBEN PILLAY/REUBSVISION.MU, Virtual Tour of Mauritius/via REUTERS
A dead starfish is seen following leaked oil from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at the Riviere des Creoles, on the Mahebourg waterfront, Mauritius, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
A general view shows the leaked oil from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dev Ramkhelawon/L'Express Maurice
A still image taken from a drone video shows a cleanup crew working at the site of an oil spill at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 8, 2020. REUBEN PILLAY/REUBSVISION.MU, Virtual Tour of Mauritius/via REUTERS
A satellite image shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio and its oil spill after it ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, August 7, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
A drone image shows materials prepared by volunteers to handle leaked oil from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at the Riviere des Creoles, on the Mahebourg waterfront, Mauritius, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on August 10, 2020. French Army command/Handout via REUTERS
Volunteers hold a floating boom of hair and sugarcane leaves near the leaked oil from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dev Ramkhelawon/L'Express Maurice
Volunteers collect plastic bottles near the leaked oil from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dev Ramkhelawon/L'Express Maurice
A general view shows the leaked oil from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dev Ramkhelawon/L'Express Maurice
An oil spill after the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 8, 2020. REUBEN PILLAY/REUBSVISION.MU, Virtual Tour of Mauritius/via REUTERS
Volunteers make improvised oil-blocking buoys from straw for replacement of existing ones that have become heavy with oil after a bulk carrier spill, on the Mahebourg waterfront, Mauritius, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
A cleanup crew works at the site of an oil spill after the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 8, 2020. REUBEN PILLAY/REUBSVISION.MU, Virtual Tour of Mauritius/via REUTERS
An oil spill after the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 8, 2020. REUBEN PILLAY/REUBSVISION.MU, Virtual Tour of Mauritius/via REUTERS
A drone image shows volunteers getting ready to load their improvised oil-blocking buoys onto boats for replacement of existing buoys that have become heavy with oil on the Mahebourg waterfront, Mauritius, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
Volunteers prepare to handle leaked oil from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio at the Riviere des Creoles, on the Mahebourg waterfront, Mauritius, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
A satellite image shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio and its oil spill after it ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, August 7, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
