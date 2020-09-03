Oil supertanker catches fire off Sri Lanka
A new fire broke out on a supertanker carrying about 2 million barrels of oil in the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Sri Lanka, spokesmen for the country's navy said on Thursday, adding that one of its 23 crew was missing and another injured. ...more
Navy spokesman Captain Indika de Silva said flames had spread to the New Diamond's bridge, but there was no damage to the cargo area. "We will need an international effort," de Silva said. Sri Lankan Airforce/ via REUTERS
A statement released late on Thursday by the navy said the New Diamond, a very large crude carrier (VLCC), was crewed by 5 Greek and 18 Philippine nationals. One Philippine national was injured and another was missing following the fire, the...more
The New Diamond, chartered by Indian Oil Corp (IOC), was fully loaded with about 2 million barrels of oil, Refinitiv data showed. Photographs taken by Sri Lanka's air force showed extensive damage to the tanker's funnel, and thick black smoke and...more
Another spokesman, Commander Ranjith Rajapaksa, said the VLCC was ablaze about 20 nautical miles off the east coast of Sri Lanka and that the military had sent an aircraft and two ships to assist. Sri Lankan Airforce/via REUTERS
An injured crew member of the New Diamond is seen being taken to an ambulance by navy officials, in Kalmunai, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Stringer
New Diamond sailed from the port of Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait, loaded with Kuwait Export Crude, Refinitiv Eikon tracking data showed. It was heading for the Indian port of Paradip, where state-run IOC has a 300,000 barrel-per-day refinery. Sri...more
The New Diamond, a very large crude carrier, is seen after a fire broke out off the east coast of Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan Airforce/via REUTERS
An injured crew member of the New Diamond is seen being taken to an ambulance by navy officials, in Kalmunai, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Stringer
The New Diamond after a fire broke out off east coast of Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan Airforce/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
In China, Trump wax statue maker feels effect of coronavirus
With the U.S. presidential election, demand for the Shanghai Maiyi Arts wax replicas of Donald Trump should have been off the charts, but the spread of the...
Sunny fields of sunflowers
Cheerful views of towering golden blooms around the world.
Portfolio of work: Andrew Winning
Photographer and editor with Reuters for 22 years, Andrew Winning has died of brain cancer at the age of 49. Andrew joined Reuters in 1996 as chief photographer...
MORE IN PICTURES
75 iconic photos from World War Two
Unforgettable images from the Second World War on the 75th anniversary of its end.
India's coronavirus case tally nears 3.8 million as country reopens
India said it would allow metro services to reopen nationwide, despite the number of novel coronavirus infections there reaching almost 3.8 million.
Nations flex military might at International Army Games
Armed forces from dozens of countries show off their combat skills at Russia's International Army Games.
Scaled-down Venice film festival opens
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Venice film festival is going ahead in front of live audiences with fewer Hollywood stars gracing the red carpet and no fans clamoring for autographs.
Pictures of the month: August
Our top news photography from around the world in August.
Defying local officials, Trump arrives in Kenosha
Defying requests to stay away, President Donald Trump arrived in Kenosha, Wisconsin to highlight his "law and order" re-election campaign theme in a city upended by protests after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.
Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets
Tens of thousands of protesters have streamed into central Minsk to keep up pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko to resign after winning an election his opponents say was rigged.