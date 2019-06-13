Oil tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman
Attacks on two oil tankers on Thursday in the Gulf of Oman left one ablaze and both adrift, driving oil prices up over worries about Middle East supplies. ISNA/via REUTERS
The Front Altair was on fire in waters between Gulf Arab states and Iran after an explosion that a source blamed on a magnetic mine. The crew of the Norwegian vessel were picked up by a vessel in the area and passed to an Iranian rescue boat. ...more
A second Japanese-owned tanker was abandoned after being hit by a suspected torpedo, the firm that chartered the ship said. The crew were also picked up. PRESS TV/IRIB/via REUTERS
The attacks were the second in a month near the Strait of Hormuz, a major strategic waterway for world oil supplies. ISNA/via REUTERS
The Bahrain-based U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet said it was assisting the two tankers on Thursday after receiving distress calls. Britain said it was "deeply concerned" about Thursday's reported explosions and was working with partners on the issue. ...more
Front Altair's 23-member crew abandoned ship after the blast and were picked up by the nearby Hyundai Dubai vessel. The crew was then passed to an Iranian rescue boat, Hyundai Merchant Marine said in a statement. PRESS TV/IRIB/via REUTERS
Iranian search and rescue teams picked up 44 sailors from the two damaged tankers and took them to the Iranian port of Jask, Iran's IRNA reported. PRESS TV/IRIB/via REUTERS
An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman. ISNA/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law
Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would...
Protests in Hong Kong descend into violent chaos
Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators who threw plastic bottles as protests against an extradition law that would allow suspects...
Swiss women on why they plan to strike for equal pay and rights
Ahead of a strike planned for Friday by women in Switzerland, Reuters spoke to nine women about their concerns, including the need for equal pay and pension...
MORE IN PICTURES
Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law
Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.
Protests in Hong Kong descend into violent chaos
Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators who threw plastic bottles as protests against an extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial descended into violent chaos.
St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins to win first Stanley Cup
The St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the NHL finals for their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.
Swiss women on why they plan to strike for equal pay and rights
Ahead of a strike planned for Friday by women in Switzerland, Reuters spoke to nine women about their concerns, including the need for equal pay and pension rights and for action on discrimination and sexual harassment.
E3 gaming expo
Inside the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.
USA's record rout of Thailand at Women's World Cup
The U.S. women's national team started the defense of its Women's World Cup crown with a record-setting 13-0 victory against Thailand.
Capsized tourist boat recovered from Danube
Hungarian salvage crews recovered four bodies as they raised the wreck of a boat from the Danube River in Budapest, two weeks after it capsized with a group of South Korean tourists on board.
Women's World Cup: Day 5
Highlights from June 11 at the Women's World Cup in France.