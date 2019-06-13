Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 13, 2019 | 10:25am EDT

Oil tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman

Attacks on two oil tankers on Thursday in the Gulf of Oman left one ablaze and both adrift, driving oil prices up over worries about Middle East supplies. ISNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
The Front Altair was on fire in waters between Gulf Arab states and Iran after an explosion that a source blamed on a magnetic mine. The crew of the Norwegian vessel were picked up by a vessel in the area and passed to an Iranian rescue boat. ISNA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
A second Japanese-owned tanker was abandoned after being hit by a suspected torpedo, the firm that chartered the ship said. The crew were also picked up. PRESS TV/IRIB/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
The attacks were the second in a month near the Strait of Hormuz, a major strategic waterway for world oil supplies. ISNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
The Bahrain-based U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet said it was assisting the two tankers on Thursday after receiving distress calls. Britain said it was "deeply concerned" about Thursday's reported explosions and was working with partners on the issue. ISNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Front Altair's 23-member crew abandoned ship after the blast and were picked up by the nearby Hyundai Dubai vessel. The crew was then passed to an Iranian rescue boat, Hyundai Merchant Marine said in a statement. PRESS TV/IRIB/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Iranian search and rescue teams picked up 44 sailors from the two damaged tankers and took them to the Iranian port of Jask, Iran's IRNA reported. PRESS TV/IRIB/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman. ISNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
