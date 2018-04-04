Edition:
Wed Apr 4, 2018

Oklahoma teachers walk out

Teachers pack the Oklahoma state Capitol rotunda to capacity, on the second day of a teacher walkout, to demand higher pay and more funding for education, in Oklahoma City, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Teachers rally inside the state Capitol on the second day of a teacher walkout. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Teachers rally outside of the state Capitol on the second day of a teacher walkout. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Tuesday, April 03, 2018
A teacher waves a sign lamenting the loss of Oklahoma teachers to Texas outside the state Capitol. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Teachers watch the House of Representatives meet from the gallery at the Capitol. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Tuesday, April 03, 2018
A supporter holds a sign that reads "My 3rd, 4th, and 5th jobs fund my wife's classroom" inside the state Capitol. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Tuesday, April 03, 2018
A state representative's door is covered in notes from teachers. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Teachers chant outside of the House of Representatives. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Tuesday, April 03, 2018
A note that was left by students on the door of Rep. Leslie Osborn is seen at the state Capitol. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Blake Stephens, a school counselor from Locust Grove, Oklahoma, rallies outside the state Capitol. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Teachers wait to speak to state representatives at the state Capitol. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Teachers rally outside the state Capitol for the second day of a teacher walkout. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Teachers rally inside the state Capitol on the second day of a teacher walkout. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Teachers rally inside the state Capitol. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Teachers rally outside the state Capitol for the second day of a teacher walkout. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Teachers pack the state Capitol rotunda to capacity on the second day of a teacher walkout. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Teachers rally outside the state Capitol. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Teachers pack the state Capitol rotunda to capacity on the second day of a teacher walkout. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Teachers rally outside the state Capitol for the second day of a teacher walkout. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Teachers arrive at the the state Capitol for the second day of a teacher walkout. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

