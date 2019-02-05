Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 5, 2019 | 11:40am EST

Oldest fencing club in Paris teaches the art of swordsmanship

Members attend a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28, 2019. The oldest fencing club in Paris, founded in 1886, is a small Salle d'Armes (weapons room) which has remained intact since its creation and which was bought by Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule in 1971, keeping the name, the tradition, the spirit, the honour and the teaching, just as it was in the beginning. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Members attend a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28, 2019. The oldest fencing club in Paris, founded in 1886, is a small Salle d'Armes (weapons room) which has remained intact...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Members attend a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28, 2019. The oldest fencing club in Paris, founded in 1886, is a small Salle d'Armes (weapons room) which has remained intact since its creation and which was bought by Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule in 1971, keeping the name, the tradition, the spirit, the honour and the teaching, just as it was in the beginning. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 14
A view shows the entrance of the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 31. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A view shows the entrance of the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 31. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
A view shows the entrance of the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 31. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
2 / 14
Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule conducts a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule conducts a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule conducts a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
3 / 14
Masks and vintage epees are displayed at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Masks and vintage epees are displayed at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Masks and vintage epees are displayed at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
4 / 14
Members attend a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Members attend a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Members attend a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
5 / 14
Members attend a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Members attend a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Members attend a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
6 / 14
The cloakroom is pictured at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The cloakroom is pictured at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
The cloakroom is pictured at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
7 / 14
Members practice at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Members practice at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Members practice at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
8 / 14
Vintage epees are displayed at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Vintage epees are displayed at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Vintage epees are displayed at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
9 / 14
Members attend a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Members attend a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Members attend a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
10 / 14
Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule conducts a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule conducts a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule conducts a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
11 / 14
Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule conducts a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule conducts a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule conducts a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
12 / 14
Masks and vintage epees are displayed at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Masks and vintage epees are displayed at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Masks and vintage epees are displayed at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
13 / 14
Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule holds his protective mask at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule holds his protective mask at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule holds his protective mask at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Running on steam for the sauna marathon

Running on steam for the sauna marathon

Next Slideshows

Running on steam for the sauna marathon

Running on steam for the sauna marathon

Contestants from all over the world brave the cold and the heat to take part in the European sauna marathon in Otepaa, Estonia.

Feb 04 2019
Punxsutawney Phil predicts winter blast will soon end

Punxsutawney Phil predicts winter blast will soon end

America's most famous groundhog predicts spring will come early.

Feb 03 2019
Political action figures

Political action figures

Action figures from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY in New York.

Jan 28 2019
Dog sledding in Scotland

Dog sledding in Scotland

Mushing with mutts in preparation for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge.

Jan 23 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Pope visits birthplace of Islam

Pope visits birthplace of Islam

Pope Francis becomes the first pontiff to set foot on the peninsula where Islam was born. He hopes the historic trip will foster peace through religious dialogue.

Running on steam for the sauna marathon

Running on steam for the sauna marathon

Contestants from all over the world brave the cold and the heat to take part in the European sauna marathon in Otepaa, Estonia.

Best of Super Bowl LIII

Best of Super Bowl LIII

The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl halftime show

Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi take the stage for the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII.

Travel chaos in China

Travel chaos in China

Hundreds of millions of Chinese are on the move ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Migrant caravan moves north

Migrant caravan moves north

Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.

Venezuelans rally against Maduro's government in Caracas

Venezuelans rally against Maduro's government in Caracas

Tens of thousands thronged the streets in Caracas to protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Punxsutawney Phil predicts winter blast will soon end

Punxsutawney Phil predicts winter blast will soon end

America's most famous groundhog predicts spring will come early.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast