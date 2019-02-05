Oldest fencing club in Paris teaches the art of swordsmanship
Members attend a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28, 2019. The oldest fencing club in Paris, founded in 1886, is a small Salle d'Armes (weapons room) which has remained intact...more
A view shows the entrance of the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 31. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule conducts a training session at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Masks and vintage epees are displayed at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The cloakroom is pictured at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members practice at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vintage epees are displayed at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule holds his protective mask at the Salle d Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris, France, January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
