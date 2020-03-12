Olympic flame lit before limited crowd
Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of High Priestess, takes the flame from the parabolic mirror during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in Olympia, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Japanese former marathon runner Noguchi Mizuki and president of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Toshiaki Endo pose for a picture following the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in Olympia, Greece. ...more
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch relay got under way on Thursday when the flame was lit by the rays of the sun in ancient Olympia in a scaled-down ceremony overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Tokyo Games organizers as well as the International Olympic Committe have insisted the Games will go ahead as planned on July 24 - Aug. 9, amid mounting speculation that they could be canceled or postponed as the virus spreads rapidly across the...more
The ceremony was the first since 1984 to be held without spectators on the grassy slopes of the stadium, and only a few dozen accredited officials were allowed to watch the lighting at the nearby Temple of Hera. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Japanese former marathon runner Noguchi Mizuki and president of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Toshiaki Endo pose for a picture following the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Actresses perform during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in ancient Olympia. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The flag of Japan, the Olympic flag and the flag of Greece during the cermony. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of High Priestess during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of High Priestess, during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Olympics officials during the opening of the Olympic flame torch relay for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A priestess holds the flame during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of High Priestess, holds the torch aloft after lighting the flame during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Actresses perform during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A general view of the Tokyo 2020 logo on the torch during the opening of the Olympic flame torch relay for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
First torchbearer, Greek shooting athlete Anna Korakaki, carries the Olympic flame and the olive branch during the opening of the Olympic flame torch relay for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Next Slideshows
Fukushima dreams: a baseball star, a father and their shattered town
Ryoma Ouchi was only 9 when his family fled their ancestral home during the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. Now a rising baseball star, Ouichi prepares for his...
Empty stadiums amid coronavirus fears
Empty stadiums and cancelled matches amid coronavirus fears.
Pakistan's only woman boxing coach
In a male-dominated sport and a conservative country, Shahnaz Kamal is the only international female coach registered with the boxing federation of Pakistan --...
Best of the Australian Open
Highlights from the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home
At least 19 residents have died at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb where 55 of the home's original 120 residents have tested positive for the virus and 64 of its 180 staff are at home sick with virus symptoms.
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 118 countries around the world.
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.
A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with travel curbs, school closures and cancellations of concerts, conferences and major public gatherings.
Last night of the NBA
The NBA said on Wednesday it was suspending the season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.
Inside the exclusion zone, nine years after Fukushima disaster
Scenes from the area surrounding the Fukushima nuclear power plant, which suffered a triple meltdown in 2011 following an earthquake and tsunami, leaking radiation across the region.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
With sadness but no ceremony, Japan marks disaster anniversary
Japan marked the somber nine-year anniversary of devastating natural disasters and a nuclear accident as official commemorations and vigils were canceled because of fears over the spread of the coronavirus.
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape after giving a rambling court statement sympathizing with men accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo era.
On the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.