Pictures | Thu Mar 12, 2020 | 11:28am EDT

Olympic flame lit before limited crowd

Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of High Priestess, takes the flame from the parabolic mirror during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in Olympia, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
Japanese former marathon runner Noguchi Mizuki and president of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Toshiaki Endo pose for a picture following the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in Olympia, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch relay got under way on Thursday when the flame was lit by the rays of the sun in ancient Olympia in a scaled-down ceremony overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
Tokyo Games organizers as well as the International Olympic Committe have insisted the Games will go ahead as planned on July 24 - Aug. 9, amid mounting speculation that they could be canceled or postponed as the virus spreads rapidly across the globe. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
The ceremony was the first since 1984 to be held without spectators on the grassy slopes of the stadium, and only a few dozen accredited officials were allowed to watch the lighting at the nearby Temple of Hera. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
Japanese former marathon runner Noguchi Mizuki and president of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Toshiaki Endo pose for a picture following the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
Actresses perform during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in ancient Olympia. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
The flag of Japan, the Olympic flag and the flag of Greece during the cermony. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of High Priestess during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of High Priestess, during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
Olympics officials during the opening of the Olympic flame torch relay for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
A priestess holds the flame during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of High Priestess, holds the torch aloft after lighting the flame during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
Actresses perform during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
A general view of the Tokyo 2020 logo on the torch during the opening of the Olympic flame torch relay for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
First torchbearer, Greek shooting athlete Anna Korakaki, carries the Olympic flame and the olive branch during the opening of the Olympic flame torch relay for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
