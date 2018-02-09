Edition:
Olympic opening ceremony flag bearers

Pita Taufatofua of Tonga. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Erin Hamlin of Team USA. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Hwang Chung Gum and Won Yunjong of Korea. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A volunteer carries the flag of the Olympic Athletes from Russia. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Lizzy Yarnold of Britain. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Eric Frenzel of Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tucker Murphy of Bermuda. REUTERS/Phil Noble

German Madrazo of Mexico. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Scotty James of Australia. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Dario Cologna of Switzerland. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Beau-James Wells of New Zealand. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Arianna Fontana of Italy. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Samer Tawk of Lebanon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Noriaki Kasai of Japan. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Hwang Chung Gum and Won Yunjong of Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Martin Fourcade of France. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Niklas Edin of Sweden. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Ngozi Onwumere of Nigeria. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jan Smeekens of the Netherlands. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Yang Zhou of China. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Alexei Bychenko of Israel. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Samer Tawk of Lebanon. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Te-An Lien of Taiwan. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tomas Kaukenas of Lithuania. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Zbigniew Brodka of Poland. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Shannon-Obgnai Abeda of Eritrea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Emil Hegle Svendsen of Norway. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Saskia Alusalu of Estonia. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Suela Mehilli of Albania. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

PyeYohan Goncalves Goutt of Timor-Leste. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Samer Tawk of Lebanon. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Albin Tahiri of Kosovo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana. REUTERS/Sean M. Haffey

