Olympic opening ceremony flag bearers
Pita Taufatofua of Tonga. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Erin Hamlin of Team USA. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Hwang Chung Gum and Won Yunjong of Korea. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A volunteer carries the flag of the Olympic Athletes from Russia. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lizzy Yarnold of Britain. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Eric Frenzel of Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Tucker Murphy of Bermuda. REUTERS/Phil Noble
German Madrazo of Mexico. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Scotty James of Australia. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Dario Cologna of Switzerland. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Beau-James Wells of New Zealand. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Arianna Fontana of Italy. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Samer Tawk of Lebanon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Noriaki Kasai of Japan. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Martin Fourcade of France. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Niklas Edin of Sweden. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ngozi Onwumere of Nigeria. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Jan Smeekens of the Netherlands. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Yang Zhou of China. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Alexei Bychenko of Israel. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Te-An Lien of Taiwan. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Tomas Kaukenas of Lithuania. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Zbigniew Brodka of Poland. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Shannon-Obgnai Abeda of Eritrea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Emil Hegle Svendsen of Norway. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Saskia Alusalu of Estonia. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Suela Mehilli of Albania. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
PyeYohan Goncalves Goutt of Timor-Leste. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Albin Tahiri of Kosovo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana. REUTERS/Sean M. Haffey
