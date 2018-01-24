Olympic team outfits
U.S. freeskiers Aaron Blunck, Maddie Bowman and Devin Logan unveil the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Russian short trackers Denis Airapetyan and Emina Malagich wear uniforms designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for national athletes. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Markus Eisenbichler (L-R), Andreas Wellinger and Richard Freitag, German ski jumper, pose for a picture during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The logo of Russian Olympic team is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Guests look at the official competition uniforms designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Andreas Wellinger, German ski jumper, poses during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
U.S. Olympic hockey players Brianna Decker and Brian Gionta take part in an event in Times Square to celebrate 100 days from the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Andreas Wellinger, German ski jumper, puts on a hat during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
U.S. freeskier Devin Logan unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A U.S. freeskier unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Biathlete Laura Dahlmeier is seen during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A badge is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for Russian national athletes. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
U.S. Olympians, skier Lindsey Vonn and freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, laugh during an event in Times Square to celebrate 100 days from the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
German jackets are seen during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A U.S. freeskier unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
