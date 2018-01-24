Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jan 23, 2018

Olympic team outfits

U.S. freeskiers Aaron Blunck, Maddie Bowman and Devin Logan unveil the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Russian short trackers Denis Airapetyan and Emina Malagich wear uniforms designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for national athletes. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Markus Eisenbichler (L-R), Andreas Wellinger and Richard Freitag, German ski jumper, pose for a picture during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
The logo of Russian Olympic team is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
The official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Guests look at the official competition uniforms designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Andreas Wellinger, German ski jumper, poses during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
U.S. Olympic hockey players Brianna Decker and Brian Gionta take part in an event in Times Square to celebrate 100 days from the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Andreas Wellinger, German ski jumper, puts on a hat during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
U.S. freeskier Devin Logan unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
A U.S. freeskier unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Biathlete Laura Dahlmeier is seen during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
A badge is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for Russian national athletes. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
U.S. Olympians, skier Lindsey Vonn and freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, laugh during an event in Times Square to celebrate 100 days from the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
German jackets are seen during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
A U.S. freeskier unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Podcast