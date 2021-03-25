Edition:
International
Thu Mar 25, 2021

Olympic torch relay kicks off under shadow of COVID

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start torchbearer Nadeshiko Japan, Japan's women's national soccer team, leads the torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 25. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Olympic torch bearer Yoshihide Muroya, Japanese aerobatics pilot and race pilot of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship, lights the celebration cauldron at Hibarigahara Festival Site, during the last leg of the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay, in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 25.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto looks on as actor Satomi Ishihara and Paralympian Aki Taguchi light the celebration cauldron on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 25. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
People wearing protective face masks watch the torch bearer running past, at one of the difficult-to-return zones set since Fukushima's 2011 nuclear disaster, on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay, in Futaba, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 25. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
Torchbearers pose during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay on the first day of the relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 25. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
People wearing face masks hold Olympic flags as they wait along the route of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay on the first day of the relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 25.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A torchbearer poses with Naraha town mascot Yuzutaro after running his leg of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay, on the first day of the relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 25.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A torchbearer waves to spectators along the route of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay, on the first day of the relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 25.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Horsemen, wearing medieval samurai armours from Soma Nomaoi Festival, attend the opening of a ceremony welcoming before the arrival of the torch bearer at Hibarigahara Festival Site, during the last leg of the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay, in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 25.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
The celebration cauldron is lit at Hibarigahara Festival Site, during the last leg of the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay, in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 25.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
People wait to see the torch bearer running past, at one of the difficult-to-return zones set since Fukushima's 2011 nuclear disaster, on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay, in Futaba, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 25. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
Japanese torchbearer Azusa Iwashimizu (L), a member of the Japan women's national football team, holds an Olympic Torch after passing the flame to the next torchbearer during the torch relay grand start outside J-Village National Training Centre in Naraha town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan March 25. Philip Fong/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
The torch is lit by a member of Japan's women's national soccer team Nadeshiko Japan during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 25. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Yoshihide Muroya, Japanese aerobatics pilot and race pilot of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship, reacts as he carries the Olympic torch at Hibarigahara Festival Site, during the last leg of the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay, in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 25.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
Members of the Spa Resort Hawaiians Dancing Team "Hula Girls" perform during an opening performance on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 25. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Japanese high school student Asato Owada carries an Olympic Torch during the torch relay grand start at the J-Village National Training Centre in Naraha town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan March 25. Philip Fong/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Japanese torchbearer Azusa Iwashimizu, a member of the Japan women's national football team, carries a torch during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start at the J-Village National Training Centre in Naraha town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan March 25. Philip Fong/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
The torch is prepared to be lit during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 25. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Yoshihide Muroya, Japanese aerobatics pilot and race pilot of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship, reacts as he carries the Olympic torch at Hibarigahara Festival Site, during the last leg of the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay, in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 25.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
Japanese torchbearer Azusa Iwashimizu, a member of the Japan women's national football team, arrives at a torch "kiss point" to pass on the flame during the torch relay grand start at the J-Village National Training Centre in Naraha town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan March 25. Philip Fong/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Olympic torch bearer Yoshihide Muroya, Japanese aerobatics pilot and race pilot of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship, reacts after lighting the celebration cauldron at Hibarigahara Festival Site, during the last leg of the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay, in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 25.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
A man wearing a samurai costume from Soma Nomaoi Festival wears a face mask as he attends the opening of a ceremony welcoming before the arrival of the torch bearer at Hibarigahara Festival Site, during the last leg of the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay, in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 25.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
Japanese torchbearer Azusa Iwashimizu (front R), a member of the Japan women's national football team, passes the Olympic flame to high school student Asato Owada at a torch "kiss point" during the torch relay grand start at the J-Village National Training Centre in Naraha town, Fukushima Prefecture March 25. Philip Fong/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Members of Nadeshiko Japan, Japan's women's national soccer team, lead the torch relay during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 25. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
