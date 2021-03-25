Olympic torch relay kicks off under shadow of COVID
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start torchbearer Nadeshiko Japan, Japan's women's national soccer team, leads the torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 25. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool
Olympic torch bearer Yoshihide Muroya, Japanese aerobatics pilot and race pilot of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship, lights the celebration cauldron at Hibarigahara Festival Site, during the last leg of the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic...more
Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto looks on as actor Satomi Ishihara and Paralympian Aki Taguchi light the celebration cauldron on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 25. REUTERS/Kim...more
People wearing protective face masks watch the torch bearer running past, at one of the difficult-to-return zones set since Fukushima's 2011 nuclear disaster, on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay, in Futaba, Fukushima Prefecture,...more
Torchbearers pose during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay on the first day of the relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 25. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People wearing face masks hold Olympic flags as they wait along the route of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay on the first day of the relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 25. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A torchbearer poses with Naraha town mascot Yuzutaro after running his leg of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay, on the first day of the relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 25. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A torchbearer waves to spectators along the route of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay, on the first day of the relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 25. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Horsemen, wearing medieval samurai armours from Soma Nomaoi Festival, attend the opening of a ceremony welcoming before the arrival of the torch bearer at Hibarigahara Festival Site, during the last leg of the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic...more
The celebration cauldron is lit at Hibarigahara Festival Site, during the last leg of the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay, in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 25. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People wait to see the torch bearer running past, at one of the difficult-to-return zones set since Fukushima's 2011 nuclear disaster, on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay, in Futaba, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 25....more
Japanese torchbearer Azusa Iwashimizu (L), a member of the Japan women's national football team, holds an Olympic Torch after passing the flame to the next torchbearer during the torch relay grand start outside J-Village National Training Centre in...more
The torch is lit by a member of Japan's women's national soccer team Nadeshiko Japan during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 25. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool
Yoshihide Muroya, Japanese aerobatics pilot and race pilot of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship, reacts as he carries the Olympic torch at Hibarigahara Festival Site, during the last leg of the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay,...more
Members of the Spa Resort Hawaiians Dancing Team "Hula Girls" perform during an opening performance on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 25. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool
Japanese high school student Asato Owada carries an Olympic Torch during the torch relay grand start at the J-Village National Training Centre in Naraha town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan March 25. Philip Fong/Pool
Japanese torchbearer Azusa Iwashimizu, a member of the Japan women's national football team, carries a torch during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start at the J-Village National Training Centre in Naraha town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan...more
The torch is prepared to be lit during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 25. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool
Yoshihide Muroya, Japanese aerobatics pilot and race pilot of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship, reacts as he carries the Olympic torch at Hibarigahara Festival Site, during the last leg of the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay,...more
Japanese torchbearer Azusa Iwashimizu, a member of the Japan women's national football team, arrives at a torch "kiss point" to pass on the flame during the torch relay grand start at the J-Village National Training Centre in Naraha town, Fukushima...more
Olympic torch bearer Yoshihide Muroya, Japanese aerobatics pilot and race pilot of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship, reacts after lighting the celebration cauldron at Hibarigahara Festival Site, during the last leg of the first day of the...more
A man wearing a samurai costume from Soma Nomaoi Festival wears a face mask as he attends the opening of a ceremony welcoming before the arrival of the torch bearer at Hibarigahara Festival Site, during the last leg of the first day of the Tokyo 2020...more
Japanese torchbearer Azusa Iwashimizu (front R), a member of the Japan women's national football team, passes the Olympic flame to high school student Asato Owada at a torch "kiss point" during the torch relay grand start at the J-Village National...more
Members of Nadeshiko Japan, Japan's women's national soccer team, lead the torch relay during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 25. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool
