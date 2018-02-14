Olympic wipeouts
Unidentified freestyle skier of Japan crashes during training. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Yuto Totsuka of Japan crashes on the lip of the halfpipe. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Roberto Pukitis of Latvia, J.R. Celski of the U.S. and Pavel Sitnikov, Olympic athlete from Russia, react after crashing during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Matthias Mayer of Austria crashes into media personnel during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Anastasia Bryzgalova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, trips over the stone during the Curling Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Nicole Schott of Germany falls during the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Emily Arthur of Australia crashes while competing in the Women's Halfpipe Snowboarding Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Han Tianyu of China crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Denis Spitsov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, Andrey Larkov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, and Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway crash during the Cross-Country Skiing Men's 30km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Philippe Marquis of Canada falls during the Men's Moguls Final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Pavel Sitnikov, Olympic athlete from Russia, J.R. Celski of the U.S., Roberto Pukitis of Latvia fall during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Matthias Mayer of Austria crashes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Wu Dajing of China crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Semifinal. REUTERS/John Sibley
Torgeir Bergrem of Norway crashes during the Men's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ryosuke Sakazume of Japan crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Sandor Liu Shaolin of Hungary falls between Thibaut Fauconnet of France and John-Henry Krueger of the U.S. during the the Short Track Speed Skating 1500m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Samuel Girard of Canada falls behind Sjinkie Knegt of Netherlands during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Relay. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marcel Hirscher of Austria competes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jamie Macdonald of Canada looks on after crashing during the Short Track Speed Skating Women's 500m. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Han Tianyu of China and Yuri Confortola of Italy fall during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Yuri Confortola of Italy crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Pavel Trikichev, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, receives help after crashing during the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Denis Spitsov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, Andrey Larkov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, and Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway crash during the Cross-Country Skiiing Men's 30km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Yuka Fujimori of Japan crashes during the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jens Maurits Alley of Belgium crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Semifinal. REUTERS/John Sibley
See Yi-ra of South Korea and Andy Jung of Australia in action, as Samuel Girard of Canada crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Final. REUTERS/John Sibley
