On board Japan's helicopter carrier Kaga
Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga takes part in a joint naval drill with Japanese destroyer Inazuma and British frigate HMS Argyll (not in the picture) in the Indian Ocean, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sailors on Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga practice traditional sword fighting on the hangar deck, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A sailor cleans the 20mm PHALANX close in weapon system on the flight deck, September 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A female flight deck crew member guides a SH-60K Sea Hawk helicopter taking off, September 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sailors clean the anchor chain as it is raised on Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga before its departure for naval drills, September 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A sailor mops inside Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga anchored near Jakarta Port ahead of its departure for naval drills, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Flight crews work on a SH-60K Sea Hawk helicopter September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A sailor cleans toilets September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A sailor carries a rubbish bag while a ship inspection team trains on the deck, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A sailor has his hair cut at a makeshift shop September 25, 2018. The sign on the paper reads, "Barber shop (temporary)". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Maintenance crew and an SH-60K Sea Hawk helicopter descend from the flight deck to the red-lit hangar deck, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A crew member conducts a safety patrol in a laundry room on Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga anchored near Jakarta Port ahead of its departure for naval drills, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sailors bathe in a sea water bath, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A cook prepares the day's dinner meal in the galley, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A combination picture shows meals seen in the mess hall of Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A sailor cleans a Sea RAM missile launcher on the flight deck of Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga in the Indian Ocean, September 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A female member of ship boarding inspection team checks her pistol before a training exercise, September 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Maintenance crew and an SH-60K Sea Hawk helicopter are seen in the red-lit hangar deck after descending from the flight deck, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga takes part in a joint naval drill with Japanese destroyer Inazuma and British frigate HMS Argyll (not in the picture) in the Indian Ocean, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sailors lower the Japanese naval ensign at a flag lowering ceremony on the deck of Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga anchored near Jakarta Port ahead of its departure for naval drills in the Indian Ocean, Indonesia September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kim...more
Next Slideshows
Sports diplomacy in North Korea
Athletes bring their skill and political goodwill to the field during competitions in the hermit kingdom.
World's largest fish market reopens in Tokyo
The world's largest fish market resumed operations inside the gleaming new $5-billion Toyosu market after final auctions last week at the Tsukiji facility, one...
On the game reserve in Tanzania
Elephants roam, lions hunt and giraffes graze at the Grumeti Game Reserve in Tanzania.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hurricane Michael plows inland
Hurricane Michael shattered Florida coastal towns, where rows of homes were ripped from foundations and roofs were peeled off schools by the near-record-force storm.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Kanye visits the White House
Rapper Kanye West sits down with President Donald Trump to discuss prison reform, jobs for African-Americans and violence in Chicago.
Sports diplomacy in North Korea
Athletes bring their skill and political goodwill to the field during competitions in the hermit kingdom.
Deadly flash floods hit Mallorca
Torrents of brown water sweep cars along narrow streets as heavy rain and flash floods hit the Spanish island.
Space crew survives plunge to Earth
The two-man U.S.-Russian crew of a Soyuz spacecraft en route to the International Space Station was forced to make a dramatic emergency landing when their rocket failed in mid-air.
World's largest fish market reopens in Tokyo
The world's largest fish market resumed operations inside the gleaming new $5-billion Toyosu market after final auctions last week at the Tsukiji facility, one of the top tourist attractions in the Japanese capital.
On the game reserve in Tanzania
Elephants roam, lions hunt and giraffes graze at the Grumeti Game Reserve in Tanzania.