Pictures | Tue Mar 16, 2021

On board Russia's vaccine train

A man receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

A man receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A man receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
A medical worker carries a bag containing doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus as she enters a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

A medical worker carries a bag containing doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus as she enters a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A medical worker carries a bag containing doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus as she enters a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
People wait to receive the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

People wait to receive the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
People wait to receive the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
A man receives a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

A man receives a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A man receives a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
Women wearing protective face masks walk next to the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train providing health services, including vaccination against the coronavirus, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Women wearing protective face masks walk next to the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train providing health services, including vaccination against the coronavirus, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Women wearing protective face masks walk next to the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train providing health services, including vaccination against the coronavirus, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
A medical worker checks the details of a man who waits to receive a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

A medical worker checks the details of a man who waits to receive a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A medical worker checks the details of a man who waits to receive a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
A medical worker carries a bag containing doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus as she walks through a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

A medical worker carries a bag containing doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus as she walks through a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A medical worker carries a bag containing doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus as she walks through a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
People wait next to the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train providing health services, including vaccination against the coronavirus, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

People wait next to the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train providing health services, including vaccination against the coronavirus, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
People wait next to the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train providing health services, including vaccination against the coronavirus, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
A man receives a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

A man receives a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A man receives a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
A woman wearing a protective face mask leaves a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train providing health services, including vaccination against the coronavirus, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

A woman wearing a protective face mask leaves a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train providing health services, including vaccination against the coronavirus, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A woman wearing a protective face mask leaves a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train providing health services, including vaccination against the coronavirus, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
A medical worker prepares a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

A medical worker prepares a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A medical worker prepares a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
Medical workers prepare a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Medical workers prepare a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Medical workers prepare a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
A medical worker prepares a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

A medical worker prepares a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A medical worker prepares a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
A medical worker carries a bag containing doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus as she leaves a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

A medical worker carries a bag containing doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus as she leaves a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A medical worker carries a bag containing doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus as she leaves a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
