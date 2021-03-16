On board Russia's vaccine train
A man receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
A medical worker carries a bag containing doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus as she enters a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16,...more
People wait to receive the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
A man receives a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
Women wearing protective face masks walk next to the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train providing health services, including vaccination against the coronavirus, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021....more
A medical worker checks the details of a man who waits to receive a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia...more
A medical worker carries a bag containing doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus as she walks through a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March...more
People wait next to the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train providing health services, including vaccination against the coronavirus, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
A man receives a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
A woman wearing a protective face mask leaves a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train providing health services, including vaccination against the coronavirus, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March...more
A medical worker prepares a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
Medical workers prepare a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
A medical worker prepares a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
A medical worker carries a bag containing doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus as she leaves a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16,...more
