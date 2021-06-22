Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jun 22, 2021 | 6:18pm EDT

On 'Freedom Riders' 60th anniversary, activists board buses to protect voting rights

People gather in front of one of the tour buses during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021. Activists traveling through the South to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the historic "Freedom Riders" are urging President Joe Biden to do more to protect voting rights for Black Americans, as Democrats and Republicans battle over ballot access. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Dancers perform during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021. Dozens of civil rights campaigners, traveling on five customized buses, were greeted in Atlanta by hundreds of local activists and Georgia residents, a local band and performances of the "Electric Slide" line dance in front of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Slain civil rights champion Martin Luther King served as a pastor at that church in the 1960s. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
LaTosha Brown holds a sign during the launch of the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights Bus Tour on Juneteenth in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021. "I am hoping that we will see the same kind of tenacity, commitment and passion around protecting the civil rights of Black voters as we've seen with other policies," said Brown, co-founder of the group Black Voters Matter, which organized the tour. REUTERS/Eric J. Shelton

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church is reflected in a man's sunglasses during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021. Participants are trekking this week from Jackson, Mississippi to the U.S. capital to push for voting rights legislation six decades after activists called "Freedom Riders" protested against segregated bus terminals in the South. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
A Black Voters Matter pin is seen attached to an attendee's hat during the launch in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021. Biden has named Kamala Harris, the first Black U.S. vice president, to lead an effort against a slew of Republican-backed voting restrictions passed at the state level including sweeping changes in election battleground states including Georgia. Democrats have said the Republican measures disproportionately affect Black voters. REUTERS/Eric J. Shelton

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
People sit next to a Black Voters Matter sign during the launch in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021. The activists said appointing Harris is not enough. "I think he (Biden) needs to look for the next John Lewis," Shenita Binns, 42, a civil rights activist from Atlanta, told Reuters. Biden "needs to look right here in Atlanta because we are the ones who have been on the ground fighting against voter suppression. ... We are the ones who put Biden into office," Binns added. Lewis, who died last year at age 80, was a U.S. congressman who earlier was one of the original "Freedom Riders." He also was instrumental in lobbying for passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that barred discriminatory voting laws adopted in many southern states to prevent Black people from casting ballots. REUTERS/Eric J. Shelton

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
A man gestures during a speech at a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021. Biden won the 2020 election by prevailing in Georgia and a handful of other states had that backed former President Donald Trump four years earlier. His fellow Democrats control both chambers of Congress because the party won two Senate runoff elections in January in Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
People sit during the launch of the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights Bus Tour on Juneteenth in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021. The Senate is due to consider a sweeping Democratic-backed voting rights bill that faces an uphill battle amid stiff Republican opposition. The White House on Monday pledged to pursue other initiatives to boost voting rights even if the legislation is passed. REUTERS/Eric J. Shelton

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Ngozi Ra Harper, 4, attends the launch of the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights Bus Tour on Juneteenth in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021. The bus tour heads on Tuesday to South Carolina, then North Carolina, and will stop on Thursday in Charleston, West Virginia, home state of Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who opposes the legislation coming before the Senate on Tuesday but has offered a compromise proposal. REUTERS/Eric J. Shelton

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Black Voters Matter co-founders Cliff Albright and LaTosha Brown speak to a crowd during a stop at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021. "There's more that we think the White House could do, and that involves continuing to put pressure on folks like Manchin," said Albright, executive director and co-founder of Black Voters Matter. "When I say pressure, we don't even care what it looks like," Albright said. "It could be the carrot or it could be the stick, it doesn't just have to be pressure. It could be, 'Look what does it take for this to be done with,' to be honest." REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Children hold an illustration of Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till, during the launch of the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights Bus Tour on Juneteenth in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021.   REUTERS/Eric J. Shelton

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Maime Cunningham carries a U.S. flag with Pan-African colors during the launch of the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights Bus Tour on Juneteenth in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021.   REUTERS/Eric J. Shelton

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Gospel mime performers dance during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Artie Armstrong, left, and his son, Jordan Armstrong, pray during the launch of the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights Bus Tour on Juneteenth in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021.   REUTERS/Eric J. Shelton

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Isaac Dwayne Anderson plays the trumpet during launch of the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights Bus Tour on Juneteenth in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021.   REUTERS/Eric J. Shelton

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
People lift their hands and sing during the launch of the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights Bus Tour on Juneteenth in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021.   REUTERS/Eric J. Shelton

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Buses used for the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights are seen during a stop at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Supporters exit one of the tour buses during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights in Columbia, South Carolina, June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Merdie Nzanga

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
People walk through the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Tyrrah Young Mwanga reacts as Black Voters Matter co-founders Cliff Albright and LaTosha Brown speak during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
People gather for a photo during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
People gather during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Musicians play djembe drums during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
A tour bus pulls up to Tougaloo College during the launch of the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights Bus Tour on Juneteenth in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021.   REUTERS/Eric J. Shelton

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
