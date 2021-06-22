On 'Freedom Riders' 60th anniversary, activists board buses to protect voting rights
People gather in front of one of the tour buses during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021. Activists traveling through the South to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the...more
Dancers perform during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021. Dozens of civil rights campaigners, traveling on five customized buses, were greeted in Atlanta by hundreds of local...more
LaTosha Brown holds a sign during the launch of the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights Bus Tour on Juneteenth in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021. "I am hoping that we will see the same kind of tenacity, commitment and passion around protecting the...more
Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church is reflected in a man's sunglasses during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021. Participants are trekking this week from Jackson, Mississippi to...more
A Black Voters Matter pin is seen attached to an attendee's hat during the launch in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021. Biden has named Kamala Harris, the first Black U.S. vice president, to lead an effort against a slew of Republican-backed voting...more
People sit next to a Black Voters Matter sign during the launch in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021. The activists said appointing Harris is not enough. "I think he (Biden) needs to look for the next John Lewis," Shenita Binns, 42, a civil rights...more
A man gestures during a speech at a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021. Biden won the 2020 election by prevailing in Georgia and a handful of other states had that backed former...more
People sit during the launch of the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights Bus Tour on Juneteenth in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021. The Senate is due to consider a sweeping Democratic-backed voting rights bill that faces an uphill battle amid stiff...more
Ngozi Ra Harper, 4, attends the launch of the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights Bus Tour on Juneteenth in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021. The bus tour heads on Tuesday to South Carolina, then North Carolina, and will stop on Thursday in Charleston,...more
Black Voters Matter co-founders Cliff Albright and LaTosha Brown speak to a crowd during a stop at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021. "There's more that we think the White House could do, and that involves continuing to put...more
Children hold an illustration of Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till, during the launch of the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights Bus Tour on Juneteenth in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Eric J. Shelton
Maime Cunningham carries a U.S. flag with Pan-African colors during the launch of the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights Bus Tour on Juneteenth in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Eric J. Shelton
Gospel mime performers dance during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Artie Armstrong, left, and his son, Jordan Armstrong, pray during the launch of the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights Bus Tour on Juneteenth in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Eric J. Shelton
Isaac Dwayne Anderson plays the trumpet during launch of the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights Bus Tour on Juneteenth in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Eric J. Shelton
People lift their hands and sing during the launch of the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights Bus Tour on Juneteenth in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Eric J. Shelton
Buses used for the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights are seen during a stop at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Supporters exit one of the tour buses during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights in Columbia, South Carolina, June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Merdie Nzanga
People walk through the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Tyrrah Young Mwanga reacts as Black Voters Matter co-founders Cliff Albright and LaTosha Brown speak during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
People gather for a photo during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
People gather during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Musicians play djembe drums during a stop on the Freedom Ride For Voting Rights at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A tour bus pulls up to Tougaloo College during the launch of the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights Bus Tour on Juneteenth in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Eric J. Shelton
