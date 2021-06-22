On 'Freedom Riders' 60th anniversary, activists board buses to protect voting rights

People sit next to a Black Voters Matter sign during the launch in Jackson, Mississippi, June 19, 2021. The activists said appointing Harris is not enough. "I think he (Biden) needs to look for the next John Lewis," Shenita Binns, 42, a civil rights activist from Atlanta, told Reuters. Biden "needs to look right here in Atlanta because we are the ones who have been on the ground fighting against voter suppression. ... We are the ones who put Biden into office," Binns added. Lewis, who died last year at age 80, was a U.S. congressman who earlier was one of the original "Freedom Riders." He also was instrumental in lobbying for passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that barred discriminatory voting laws adopted in many southern states to prevent Black people from casting ballots. REUTERS/Eric J. Shelton

Close