On the coronavirus frontlines
A medical staff member of M2 Ambulance company wearing a protective suit looks on before the transport of a patient infected with the coronavirus in Ottignies, Belgium, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
A woman reacts as a healthcare worker collects a swab sample amidst the spread of the coronavirus, at a testing centre in New Delhi, India October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives react outside a house where a person died from the coronavirus in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Nurse David Rosas checks a patient suffering from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit of a hospital, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A medical worker is seen on a corridor of a hospital as the spread of the coronavirus continues, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Medical staff members of M2 Ambulance company wear their protective suits as they prepare to transport a patient infected with the coronavirus in Ottignies, Belgium, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Madrid Emergency Service (SUMMA) UVI-8 unit's technicians, Jose Sevillano and Ignacio Crespo, push Araceli, 83, in a wheelchair to the 12 de Octubre Hospital, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Medical staff move a patient from an ambulance at a hospital entrance, as Israel began easing the second nationwide coronavirus lockdown, in Jerusalem October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Employees of the Rios funeral home undergo sanitization at their facility after removing the body of a person who died of the coronavirus from a home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A medical worker prepares aboard a trauma helicopter transferring a patient infected with the coronavirus from the Flevo Hospital to Germany, where hospitals are helping by taking over Dutch coronavirus disease patients now that the number of...more
Nurses wearing protective suits and face masks talk at a testing site in Brussels, Belgium October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A medical worker wearing a protective mask and a face shield is seen in the intensive care unit at the CHIREC Braine l'Alleud-Waterloo hospital, in Braine l'Alleud, Belgium, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman reacts as a healthcare worker collects a swab sample at a testing centre, in New Delhi, India October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A healthcare worker disposes of medical waste after conducting a COVID-19 test at a drive-thru testing site outside the Southside Health Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A volunteer wearing a personal protective suits prepares to bury the body of a person who died from the coronavirus at a cemetery in Yangon, Myanmar, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin
Doctor Cynthia Gimenez and Kinesiologist Jose Garcia check a radiography on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Medical workers treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the intensive care unit at the CHIREC Braine l'Alleud-Waterloo hospital, in Braine l'Alleud, Belgium, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Employees of the Rios funeral home remove the body of a person who died from the coronavirus from a hearse in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Members of Czech Army set up beds inside of an exhibition center to accommodate people who suffer mild symptoms of the coronavirus in Prague, Czech Republic, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Certified nursing assistant (CNA) Jermaine LeFlore prepares to take a patient's nasal swab at a drive-thru testing site outside the Southside Health Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Madrid Emergency Service (SUMMA) UVI-8 unit's medical resident Mireya Nadal wearing full protective gear prepares to treat a patient in his home in Madrid, Spain, October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina
