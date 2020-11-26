On the coronavirus frontlines
A patient embraces a doctor in a hospital for people infected with the coronavirus in Kyiv, Ukraine, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) utilize a swab chamber as they collect swab samples from men to be tested for the coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A medical staff member is seen near a patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara
A medical staff member takes care of a patient in the ICU of the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A medical crew from Strasbourg's university hospital carries a patient suffering from the coronavirus on a stretcher after his transfer by a helicopter of the French civil security (Securite Civile) from Lyon to Strasbourg, France, November 12, 2020....more
Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Melun-Senart hospital, near Paris, France, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A patient lies on a bed while a medical specialist walks by at the Vologda City Hospital Number 1, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Vologda, Russia, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Jade Carabajal-Richter worries about a lack of beds for patients with the coronavirus as case numbers surge at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Melun-Senart hospital, near Paris, France, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A medical specialist wearing protective gear takes care of a patient at the intensive care unit of the Vologda City Hospital Number 1 in Vologda, Russia, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
French anesthesiologist Caroline Tesse, 34, wearing a protective suit and gloves, examines a patient in the ICU where people suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Cambrai hospital, France, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Medical specialists rest in the so-called "red zone" inside a pavilion of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH), which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, November...more
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated in the ICU at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child during a rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Senior healthcare assistants Megan Reeves and Sharleen O'Leary prepare to administer rapid coronavirus tests which produce a result in thirty minutes at The Chiswick Nursing Centre in London, Britain, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A healthcare worker is seen during a testing campaign for the coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Medical specialists wearing protective gear work at the Vologda City Hospital Number 1 in Vologda, Russia November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Medical staff members work at the University Hospital Centre "Mother Teresa" where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated in Tirana, Albania, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Florion Goga
French anaesthesiologist Caroline Tesse, 34, examines a patient in the ICU where people suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Cambrai hospital, France, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A medical worker is seen near a patient at the ICU of the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Medical workers in protective suits attend to people at a makeshift community testing centre for the coronavirus in Hong Kong's Yau Tsim Mong district, China, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Joyce Zhou
Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Melun-Senart hospital, near Paris, France, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Melun-Senart hospital near Paris, France, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
U.S. surpasses 2,000 COVID deaths in a day
Daily U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 2,000 for the first since May and with hospitals across the country already full, portending a surge in mortalities to...
Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings
Americans defied pleas from state and local officials to stay home for the Thanksgiving holiday in the face of the surging coronavirus pandemic, triggering...
Diego Maradona: 1960 - 2020
Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest players, has died at the age of 60 of a heart attack.
As pandemic hits pockets, Americans line up for free Thanksgiving meals
As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Americans struggling to serve up a festive meal lined up for holiday turkeys.
MORE IN PICTURES
Fans mourn soccer great Diego Maradona
Fans from Buenos Aires to Naples mourn the Argentine footballer, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade amid COVID-19
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, a spectacle of giant character balloons that has delighted children for nearly a century, has been scaled back significantly with a shorter route, no spectators and balloon handlers replaced by specially rigged vehicles.
