On the coronavirus frontlines

A patient embraces a doctor in a hospital for people infected with the coronavirus in Kyiv, Ukraine, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) utilize a swab chamber as they collect swab samples from men to be tested for the coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
A medical staff member is seen near a patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
A medical staff member takes care of a patient in the ICU of the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
A medical crew from Strasbourg's university hospital carries a patient suffering from the coronavirus on a stretcher after his transfer by a helicopter of the French civil security (Securite Civile) from Lyon to Strasbourg, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Melun-Senart hospital, near Paris, France, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
A patient lies on a bed while a medical specialist walks by at the Vologda City Hospital Number 1, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Vologda, Russia, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Jade Carabajal-Richter worries about a lack of beds for patients with the coronavirus as case numbers surge at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Melun-Senart hospital, near Paris, France, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
A medical specialist wearing protective gear takes care of a patient at the intensive care unit of the Vologda City Hospital Number 1 in Vologda, Russia, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
French anesthesiologist Caroline Tesse, 34, wearing a protective suit and gloves, examines a patient in the ICU where people suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Cambrai hospital, France, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Medical specialists rest in the so-called "red zone" inside a pavilion of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH), which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated in the ICU at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child during a rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
Senior healthcare assistants Megan Reeves and Sharleen O'Leary prepare to administer rapid coronavirus tests which produce a result in thirty minutes at The Chiswick Nursing Centre in London, Britain, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
A healthcare worker is seen during a testing campaign for the coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Medical specialists wearing protective gear work at the Vologda City Hospital Number 1 in Vologda, Russia November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Medical staff members work at the University Hospital Centre "Mother Teresa" where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated in Tirana, Albania, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
French anaesthesiologist Caroline Tesse, 34, examines a patient in the ICU where people suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Cambrai hospital, France, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
A medical worker is seen near a patient at the ICU of the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits attend to people at a makeshift community testing centre for the coronavirus in Hong Kong's Yau Tsim Mong district, China, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Joyce Zhou

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Melun-Senart hospital, near Paris, France, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Melun-Senart hospital near Paris, France, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
