On the drag strip in Wisconsin
Hunter Dye stands amid smoke from tires in the water box at the starting line at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove, Wisconsin, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Racers approach the starting line during competition. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Racers approach the starting line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Daryl Brown stands in the smoke from tires in the water box at the starting line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Three-year-old Leah Zwetow gives her father Tanner a thumbs up before he races. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A car is decorated with one hundred dollar bills. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Racers wait to compete. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hunter Dye gives a thumbs up to drivers as they enter the water box at the starting line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Racers wait to compete. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Racers approach the starting line during competition. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Two-week-old Carter Genske is held by her mother Alecia as her father Justin prepares to race. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Cars and drivers line up to compete. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Spectators watch from the starting line during competition. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Spectators watch as cars leave the starting line during competition. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Racers wait to compete. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A racer walks on the track while waiting for competition to resume. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
