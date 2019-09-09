Edition:
On the drag strip in Wisconsin

Hunter Dye stands amid smoke from tires in the water box at the starting line at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove, Wisconsin, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Racers approach the starting line during competition. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Racers approach the starting line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Daryl Brown stands in the smoke from tires in the water box at the starting line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Three-year-old Leah Zwetow gives her father Tanner a thumbs up before he races. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A car is decorated with one hundred dollar bills. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Racers wait to compete. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hunter Dye gives a thumbs up to drivers as they enter the water box at the starting line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Racers wait to compete. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Racers approach the starting line during competition. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Two-week-old Carter Genske is held by her mother Alecia as her father Justin prepares to race. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Cars and drivers line up to compete. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Spectators watch from the starting line during competition. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Spectators watch as cars leave the starting line during competition. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Racers wait to compete. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A racer walks on the track while waiting for competition to resume. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

