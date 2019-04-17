Edition:
On the frontlines of Congo's Ebola outbreak

Mwamini Kahindo, an Ebola survivor working as a caregiver to babies who are confirmed Ebola cases, holds an infant outside the red zone at the Ebola treatment center in Butembo, March 25. The current outbreak of Ebola has killed more than 760 people and is continuing to spread. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Furana Katungu, 2, who is confirmed to be suffering from Ebola, is cared for by ebola survivor Jeanine Masika Mbuka at The Alliance for International Medical Action Ebola treatment center in Beni, April 1. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Medical staff and an Ebola survivor treat Ebola patient Ibrahim Mupalalo at The Alliance for International Medical Action Ebola treatment center in Beni, March 31. The outbreak - by far the biggest Congo has seen, and the world's second largest in history - was declared by national authorities in August. It is concentrated in Congo's North Kivu and Ituri provinces. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A health worker measures the temperature of a man entering The Alliance for International Medical Action Ebola treatment center in Beni, April 1. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Health workers dressed in protective suits carry a Congolese woman confirmed to have Ebola as she is admitted to the Ebola treatment center in Butembo, March 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Red Cross workers carry the coffin of a woman who died of Ebola to be buried at a cemetery in the Eastern Congolese town of Butembo, March 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Health workers dressed in Ebola protective suits carry a coffin with the body of Congolese woman Kahambu Tulirwaho, who died of Ebola, as it is transported for a burial in Butembo, March 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A coffin maker outside his workshop in Butembo, March 27. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A health worker puts on Ebola protection gear before entering the Biosecure Emergency Care Unit at the ALIMA (The Alliance for International Medical Action) Ebola treatment center in Beni, March 31. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Congolese woman and her children, who are suspected Ebola patients, sit at the Ebola treatment center in Butembo, March 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A health worker before entering the Biosecure Emergency Care Unit (CUBE) at the ALIMA (The Alliance for International Medical Action) Ebola treatment center in Beni, March 30. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Congolese red cross worker writes on a cross the name of Kahambu Tulirwaho, who died of Ebola, before her burial service at a cemetery in Butembo, March 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Health workers dressed in Ebola protective suits treat an Ebola patient inside the red zone at the Ebola treatment center in Butembo, March 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A health worker sprays disinfectant near a suspected Ebola patient holding a baby at an Ebola treatment center in the Eastern Congolese town of Butembo, March 27. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Health workers carry the coffin of a man who died at an Ebola treatment center in Butembo, March 26. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Healthcare worker carry the coffin of a baby suspected of dying of Ebola during the funeral in Beni, December 18. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A mother of a child, suspected of dying from Ebola, cries near her child's coffin in Beni, December 17. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A healthcare worker sprays a room during the funeral of Kavugho Cindi Dorcas, who is suspected of dying of Ebola, in Beni, December 9. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

The mother of a baby suspected of dying from Ebola cries outside a hospital in Beni, December 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Ebola survivor plays with a boy suspected of being infected with Ebola at a transit center in Beni, December 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A healthcare worker carries a coffin into a hospital where a baby is suspected of having died from Ebola, in Beni, December 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A healthcare worker is decontaminated after carrying a baby, suspected of dying from Ebola, in Beni, December 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Healthcare workers carry a coffin with a baby, suspected of dying from Ebola, in Beni, December 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

The mother of a baby suspected of dying of Ebola cries in a hospital in Beni, December 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A healthcare worker decontaminates a bed where a baby, suspected of dying from Ebola, was laying in Beni, December 17. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

