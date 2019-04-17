On the frontlines of Congo's Ebola outbreak

Medical staff and an Ebola survivor treat Ebola patient Ibrahim Mupalalo at The Alliance for International Medical Action Ebola treatment center in Beni, March 31. The outbreak - by far the biggest Congo has seen, and the world's second largest in...more

Medical staff and an Ebola survivor treat Ebola patient Ibrahim Mupalalo at The Alliance for International Medical Action Ebola treatment center in Beni, March 31. The outbreak - by far the biggest Congo has seen, and the world's second largest in history - was declared by national authorities in August. It is concentrated in Congo's North Kivu and Ituri provinces. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

