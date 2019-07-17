Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 17, 2019 | 2:35pm EDT

On the frontlines of Congo's Ebola outbreak

A health worker checks the temperature of a woman as part of the ebola screening upon entering the General Hospital in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 15. The WHO declared the Ebola outbreak to be a "public health emergency of international concern", saying the recent risk of its spread in the city of Goma and into Uganda had increased the threat. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
Mwamini Kahindo, an Ebola survivor working as a caregiver to babies who are confirmed Ebola cases, holds an infant outside the red zone at the Ebola treatment center in Butembo, March 25. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A health worker measures the temperature of a man entering The Alliance for International Medical Action Ebola treatment center in Beni, April 1. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Furana Katungu, 2, who is confirmed to be suffering from Ebola, is cared for by ebola survivor Jeanine Masika Mbuka at The Alliance for International Medical Action Ebola treatment center in Beni, April 1. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Medical staff and an Ebola survivor treat Ebola patient Ibrahim Mupalalo at The Alliance for International Medical Action Ebola treatment center in Beni, March 31. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Health workers dressed in protective suits carry a Congolese woman confirmed to have Ebola as she is admitted to the Ebola treatment center in Butembo, March 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
Red Cross workers carry the coffin of a woman who died of Ebola to be buried at a cemetery in the Eastern Congolese town of Butembo, March 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Health workers dressed in Ebola protective suits carry a coffin with the body of Congolese woman Kahambu Tulirwaho, who died of Ebola, as it is transported for a burial in Butembo, March 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
A coffin maker outside his workshop in Butembo, March 27. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
A health worker puts on Ebola protection gear before entering the Biosecure Emergency Care Unit at the ALIMA (The Alliance for International Medical Action) Ebola treatment center in Beni, March 31. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
A Congolese woman and her children, who are suspected Ebola patients, sit at the Ebola treatment center in Butembo, March 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
A health worker before entering the Biosecure Emergency Care Unit (CUBE) at the ALIMA (The Alliance for International Medical Action) Ebola treatment center in Beni, March 30. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
A Congolese red cross worker writes on a cross the name of Kahambu Tulirwaho, who died of Ebola, before her burial service at a cemetery in Butembo, March 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
Health workers dressed in Ebola protective suits treat an Ebola patient inside the red zone at the Ebola treatment center in Butembo, March 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
A health worker sprays disinfectant near a suspected Ebola patient holding a baby at an Ebola treatment center in the Eastern Congolese town of Butembo, March 27. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Health workers carry the coffin of a man who died at an Ebola treatment center in Butembo, March 26. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Healthcare worker carry the coffin of a baby suspected of dying of Ebola during the funeral in Beni, December 18. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
A mother of a child, suspected of dying from Ebola, cries near her child's coffin in Beni, December 17. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
A healthcare worker sprays a room during the funeral of Kavugho Cindi Dorcas, who is suspected of dying of Ebola, in Beni, December 9. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
The mother of a baby suspected of dying from Ebola cries outside a hospital in Beni, December 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
An Ebola survivor plays with a boy suspected of being infected with Ebola at a transit center in Beni, December 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
A healthcare worker carries a coffin into a hospital where a baby is suspected of having died from Ebola, in Beni, December 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
Healthcare workers carry a coffin with a baby, suspected of dying from Ebola, in Beni, December 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
The mother of a baby suspected of dying of Ebola cries in a hospital in Beni, December 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
A healthcare worker decontaminates a bed where a baby, suspected of dying from Ebola, was laying in Beni, December 17. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
