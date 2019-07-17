On the frontlines of Congo's Ebola outbreak
A health worker checks the temperature of a woman as part of the ebola screening upon entering the General Hospital in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 15. The WHO declared the Ebola outbreak to be a "public health emergency of international...more
Mwamini Kahindo, an Ebola survivor working as a caregiver to babies who are confirmed Ebola cases, holds an infant outside the red zone at the Ebola treatment center in Butembo, March 25. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A health worker measures the temperature of a man entering The Alliance for International Medical Action Ebola treatment center in Beni, April 1. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Furana Katungu, 2, who is confirmed to be suffering from Ebola, is cared for by ebola survivor Jeanine Masika Mbuka at The Alliance for International Medical Action Ebola treatment center in Beni, April 1. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Medical staff and an Ebola survivor treat Ebola patient Ibrahim Mupalalo at The Alliance for International Medical Action Ebola treatment center in Beni, March 31. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Health workers dressed in protective suits carry a Congolese woman confirmed to have Ebola as she is admitted to the Ebola treatment center in Butembo, March 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Red Cross workers carry the coffin of a woman who died of Ebola to be buried at a cemetery in the Eastern Congolese town of Butembo, March 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Health workers dressed in Ebola protective suits carry a coffin with the body of Congolese woman Kahambu Tulirwaho, who died of Ebola, as it is transported for a burial in Butembo, March 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A coffin maker outside his workshop in Butembo, March 27. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A health worker puts on Ebola protection gear before entering the Biosecure Emergency Care Unit at the ALIMA (The Alliance for International Medical Action) Ebola treatment center in Beni, March 31. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Congolese woman and her children, who are suspected Ebola patients, sit at the Ebola treatment center in Butembo, March 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A health worker before entering the Biosecure Emergency Care Unit (CUBE) at the ALIMA (The Alliance for International Medical Action) Ebola treatment center in Beni, March 30. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Congolese red cross worker writes on a cross the name of Kahambu Tulirwaho, who died of Ebola, before her burial service at a cemetery in Butembo, March 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Health workers dressed in Ebola protective suits treat an Ebola patient inside the red zone at the Ebola treatment center in Butembo, March 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A health worker sprays disinfectant near a suspected Ebola patient holding a baby at an Ebola treatment center in the Eastern Congolese town of Butembo, March 27. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Health workers carry the coffin of a man who died at an Ebola treatment center in Butembo, March 26. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Healthcare worker carry the coffin of a baby suspected of dying of Ebola during the funeral in Beni, December 18. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mother of a child, suspected of dying from Ebola, cries near her child's coffin in Beni, December 17. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A healthcare worker sprays a room during the funeral of Kavugho Cindi Dorcas, who is suspected of dying of Ebola, in Beni, December 9. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
The mother of a baby suspected of dying from Ebola cries outside a hospital in Beni, December 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Ebola survivor plays with a boy suspected of being infected with Ebola at a transit center in Beni, December 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A healthcare worker carries a coffin into a hospital where a baby is suspected of having died from Ebola, in Beni, December 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Healthcare workers carry a coffin with a baby, suspected of dying from Ebola, in Beni, December 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
The mother of a baby suspected of dying of Ebola cries in a hospital in Beni, December 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A healthcare worker decontaminates a bed where a baby, suspected of dying from Ebola, was laying in Beni, December 17. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Rebuilding Notre-Dame Cathedral
Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral as workers do preliminary work three months after a major fire gutted the medieval cathedral.
Haitians bathe in sacred waterfall
Haitian pilgrims bathe in a waterfall that is believed to have healing and purifying powers after according to a legend, the Virgin Mary appeared atop a palm...
Partial lunar eclipse on Apollo 11 launch anniversary
Images of the partial lunar eclipse on the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launching its moon mission.
Remembering John F. Kennedy Jr.
John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr. died in a plane crash with his wife Carolyn and sister-in-law Lauren Bessette 20 years ago today.
MORE IN PICTURES
When we went to the moon
Images from the historic Apollo 11 mission, when man first stepped on the moon on July 20, 1969.
Rebuilding Notre-Dame Cathedral
Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral as workers do preliminary work three months after a major fire gutted the medieval cathedral.
Haitians bathe in sacred waterfall
Haitian pilgrims bathe in a waterfall that is believed to have healing and purifying powers after according to a legend, the Virgin Mary appeared atop a palm tree at the site.
Partial lunar eclipse on Apollo 11 launch anniversary
Images of the partial lunar eclipse on the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launching its moon mission.
Remembering John F. Kennedy Jr.
John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr. died in a plane crash with his wife Carolyn and sister-in-law Lauren Bessette 20 years ago today.
Floods displace millions in South Asia
Floods have forced more than four million people from their homes across India, Nepal and Bangladesh and killed more than 100 people as torrential rains in the initial days of monsoons wreaked havoc.
Deadly building collapse in Mumbai
An old four-story building collapsed in India s financial capital of Mumbai on Tuesday, trapping more than two dozen people in the rubble, with at least four confirmed dead, a fire department official said.
Migrants ride 'The Beast' towards the United States
Migrants hoping to reach the United States boarded a freight train called "The Beast" in southern Mexico as they make their way north.
'A profound spiritual impact': Reflections from the 12 men who have walked on the moon
Neil Armstrong took his first step onto the moon 50 years ago, and since that day on July 20, 1969, 11 men have followed in his footsteps over six different missions in three years (NOTE: that figure doesn't include Apollo 13 because they never landed on the moon). Here's what the 12 astronauts who have walked the lunar surface have said about their awe-inspiring experiences: