On the frontlines of COVID-19
Medical staff member treats a patient inside the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) coronavirus disease ward at the Interior and Administration Ministry (MSWiA) hospital in Warsaw, Poland, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Patients are pictured in the emergency room of the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital that is overcrowding because of the coronavirus outbreak, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Madrid Emergency Service (SUMMA) UVI-3 unit's Dr. Navid Behzadi Koochani treats a patient inside his home during the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 2, 2021. "These are situations that affect you emotionally... You're there the next day...more
A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains, near Paris, France, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A medical staff member uses a mobile phone in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains, near Paris, France, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit...more
Prague Emergency Medical Services transport patients in a special ambulance truck from an overflowing hospital during the coronavirus outbreak in Ceska Lipa, Czech Republic March 18, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A health worker treats a coronavirus positive patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Medical staff treat a patient inside the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) coronavirus disease ward at the Interior and Administration Ministry (MSWiA) hospital in Warsaw, Poland, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A Palestinian health worker treats a patient infected with the coronavirus at a hospital in Turmus Ayya town near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian patient infected with the coronavirus lies on a bed at a hospital in Turmus Ayya town near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A health worker treats a coronavirus patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Medical workers transfer a patient from the emergency room of the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital that is overcrowding because of the coronavirus pandemic, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Madrid Emergency Service (SUMMA) UVI-3 unit's Dr Navid Behzadi Koochani and his team treat a patient in his home during the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Medina
COVID-19 patients are cared for in an area that was improvised to accommodate more patients at the public HRAN Hospital in Brasilia, Brazil, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Medical workers treat patients suffering from the coronavirus at the General Hospital, in Novi Pazar, Serbia, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic
Prague Emergency Medical Services personnel push a patient into a special ambulance truck to transport him from an overflowing hospital during the coronavirus outbreak in Ceska Lipa, Czech Republic March 18, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A medical worker treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus, at the General Hospital, in Novi Pazar, Serbia, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic
A medical worker treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus, at the General Hospital, in Novi Pazar, Serbia, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic
Medical workers take care of a patient in the emergency room of the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital that is overcrowding because of the coronavirus pandemic, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Health workers transfer a coronavirus patient to a bed of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Medical staff treat a patient inside of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) coronavirus disease ward at the Interior and Administration Ministry (MSWiA) hospital in Warsaw, Poland, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Female doctors and nurses treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus during International Women's Day, at the intensive care unit of the Clinical Center of Vojvodina in Novi Sad, Serbia, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
Mourning and fear over anti-Asian racism after Atlanta spa shootings
Across the United States, many Asian-Americans reeled at the news of a shooting spree in the Atlanta area that left eight people dead, including six Asian...
Pet exodus as Hong Kong residents flee China's tightening grip
After Chinese authorities implemented the new security law to quell unrest and tighten control over the Hong Kong region, some residents decided it was finally...
U.S. facing biggest migrant surge in 20 years
The United States is facing the biggest surge of migrants at its southwestern border in 20 years, says the homeland security secretary as the Biden...
Eight killed, including six Asian women, in Atlanta spa shootings
Eight people, six of them Asian women, were shot dead in a string of attacks at day spas in the Atlanta area, intensifying fears among Asian-Americans who have...
MORE IN PICTURES
Migrant children at the U.S. border
The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United States.
Mourning and fear over anti-Asian racism after Atlanta spa shootings
Across the United States, many Asian-Americans reeled at the news of a shooting spree in the Atlanta area that left eight people dead, including six Asian women.
Pet exodus as Hong Kong residents flee China's tightening grip
After Chinese authorities implemented the new security law to quell unrest and tighten control over the Hong Kong region, some residents decided it was finally time to leave. But not without their pets.
U.S. facing biggest migrant surge in 20 years
The United States is facing the biggest surge of migrants at its southwestern border in 20 years, says the homeland security secretary as the Biden administration races to handle an influx of children trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border alone.
Eight killed, including six Asian women, in Atlanta spa shootings
Eight people, six of them Asian women, were shot dead in a string of attacks at day spas in the Atlanta area, intensifying fears among Asian-Americans who have experienced increased attacks since the onset of the pandemic.
Vaccine rollout expands to millions of Americans
Scenes from across the United States as Americans receive their COVID vaccine.
Celebrating St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Women create community of dance in Iran
Dance instructor Boshra and her students find the rhythm as a performance group in Tehran.
Mars the wet planet
Somewhere between 30% and 99% of the abundant bodies of water on Mars' surface may now be trapped within minerals in the Martian crust, researchers said, running counter to the long-held notion that it simply was lost into space by escaping through the upper atmosphere.