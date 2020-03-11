On the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak
Medical staff attend to a suspected coronavirus patient at Suradadi Hospital after Indonesia confirmed new cases of the disease, in Tegal, Central Java, Indonesia, March 11. Antara Foto/Oky Lukmansyah/ via REUTERS
Employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, March 11. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Medical staff attend to a baby with coronavirus at the Wuhan Children's Hospital, in Wuhan, epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China, March 6. China Daily via REUTERS
A medical official takes the body temperature of passengers, who arrived on a flight from New York City, as a preventive measure at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, March 10. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People hug at the North Wing Regional Hospital after reports of the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil, March 10. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A medical worker pulls a stretcher from an ambulance to the isolation room for patients affected with coronavirus at Sanglah Hospital in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, March 11. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
A Kirkland firefighter is pictured upon arrival at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of one of the biggest outbreaks in the United States, in Kirkland, Washington, March 10. REUTERS/Jason Redmond T
Employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a subway car in Seoul, South Korea, March 11. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Medics prepare a tent at a drive-thru coronavirus testing checkpoint in Munich, Germany, March 11. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Health workers transport a patient infected with coronavirus at a hospital in Timisoara, western Romania, March 6. Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu via REUTERS
A Croatian police officer talks to medical stuff near a ferry which arrived from Italy, March 11. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Passengers from the cruise ship Grand Princess walk on the tarmac at Oakland International Airport after 21 people on board tested positive for coronavirus, in Oakland, California, March 10. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship arrive for quarantine at Trenton Air Force base in Ontario, Canada, March 10. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
Russian officials and medical staff check passengers as a preventive measure at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport, March 7. REUTERS/Stringer
Nurse Becky Barton walks out of a tent with a test kit at a drive-tru testing site, currently by appointment for employees at UW Medical Center Northwest in Seattle, Washington, March 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
South Korean soldiers from a chemical corps prepare to carry out quarantine works at an apartment complex under isolation in Daegu, South Korea, March 9. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Officials from hospital support services talk outside newly erected negative pressure screening tents set up outside the emergency room entrance at University of Utah hospital in Salt Lake City, March 9. REUTERS/George Frey
A man wearing a mask as a preventive measure against the coronavirus rides on a train in Seoul, South Korea, March 5. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lori Spencer talks on the phone through a window with her mother, Judie Shape, who is 81 and was tested for coronavirus, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland,...more
A volunteer in a protective suit sprays disinfectant on the front door of a house at a residential compound in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, March 5. China Daily via REUTERS
Employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a subway car in Seoul, South Korea, March 11. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Crowds wearing protective masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, are seen at the Shinagawa station in Tokyo, Japan, March 2. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
South Korean soldiers in protective gears sanitize shacks as a luxury high-rise apartment complex is seen in the background at Guryong village in Seoul, South Korea, March 3. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Medical personnel in protective suits distribute meals at a sports stadium which has been converted into a makeshift hospital to treat patients of the coronavirus, in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China March 2....more
A medical staff member in protective gear uses a swab to take samples from a visitor at a 'drive-thru' testing center for the coronavirus disease in Yeungnam University Medical Center in Daegu, South Korea, March 3. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Workers with protective face masks on ride smart self-balancing scooters as they control a robotic sprayer spraying disinfectant at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 3. China Daily via REUTERS
A woman wearing a mask reacts as employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea, February 26. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Members of the medical team check the temperature of Iraqi men at the entrance checkpoint of South Mosul, Iraq, February 26. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
A medical worker in protective suit inspects a CT scan image at a ward of Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan, epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China, February 24. China Daily via REUTERS
Guests look through a window at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, which is on lockdown after cases of coronavirus have been detected there in Adeje, on the Spanish island of Tenerife, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
People wearing face masks scan a QR code to submit their personal information while security volunteers check their temperatures at an entrance of a grocery market in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, February 24. REUTERS/Stringer
Medics transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
A resident pulls back a rope tying groceries delivered by community workers as the residential compound is under sealed management, in Yichang, Hubei province, China, February 22. China Daily via REUTERS
Volunteers in protective suits are disinfected in a line in Wuhan, in Hubei province, China, February 22. China Daily via REUTERS
Workers in protective suits are seen at a checkpoint for registration and body temperature measurement, at an entrance of a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 23. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak
At least 19 residents have died at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb where 55 of the home's original 120...
With sadness but no ceremony, Japan marks disaster anniversary
Japan marked the somber nine-year anniversary of devastating natural disasters and a nuclear accident as official commemorations and vigils were canceled...
Italy under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown
Italy woke up to deserted streets in an unprecedented lockdown after the government extended quarantine measures across the entire country in a bid to slow...
Joe Biden scores Michigan win
Joe Biden won Michigan s crucial Democratic nominating contest taking a big step toward the party s presidential nomination.
MORE IN PICTURES
Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak
At least 19 residents have died at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb where 55 of the home's original 120 residents have tested positive for the virus and 64 of its 180 staff are at home sick with virus symptoms.
With sadness but no ceremony, Japan marks disaster anniversary
Japan marked the somber nine-year anniversary of devastating natural disasters and a nuclear accident as official commemorations and vigils were canceled because of fears over the spread of the coronavirus.
Italy under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown
Italy woke up to deserted streets in an unprecedented lockdown after the government extended quarantine measures across the entire country in a bid to slow Europe's worst outbreak of the coronavirus.
Joe Biden scores Michigan win
Joe Biden won Michigan s crucial Democratic nominating contest taking a big step toward the party s presidential nomination.
Fukushima dreams: a baseball star, a father and their shattered town
Ryoma Ouchi was only 9 when his family fled their ancestral home during the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. Now a rising baseball star, Ouichi prepares for his university pitching career, but his father Kazuo, who had spent his career working for an agricultural co-op, left his family home behind and still hasn't been able to return to live there.
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.
The number of cases of the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the virus has risen steadily in the United States this week, stoking concerns of a health and economic crisis that could pummel workers and companies.
Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border
Greece has blocked nearly 42,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border over a week ago, as it prepares to deport hundreds of others who made it through.
Grand Princess cruise ship passengers under coronavirus quarantine
Weary passengers aboard a cruise ship idled at sea for days by a coronavirus outbreak erupted in cheers as the vessel sailed into San Francisco Bay en route to the Port of Oakland and the next, unexpected phase of their voyage - two weeks of quarantine.
Harry and Meghan bow out from official roles
A look back at the public lives of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as they set off on a new career path devoid of official duties.