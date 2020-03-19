Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 19, 2020 | 2:20pm EDT

On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic

Health workers in personal protective equipment work inside a new drive-thru coronavirus testing center in the Staten Island borough of New York City, March 19. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Health workers in personal protective equipment work inside a new drive-thru coronavirus testing center in the Staten Island borough of New York City, March 19. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Health workers in personal protective equipment work inside a new drive-thru coronavirus testing center in the Staten Island borough of New York City, March 19. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 23
A medical worker treats patients suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A medical worker treats patients suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A medical worker treats patients suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
2 / 23
Firefighters wear protective face masks as they disinfect the streets ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz in Tehran, Iran, March 18. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Firefighters wear protective face masks as they disinfect the streets ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz in Tehran, Iran, March 18. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Firefighters wear protective face masks as they disinfect the streets ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz in Tehran, Iran, March 18. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS
Close
3 / 23
U.S. military personnel set up signs outside a new coronavirus testing center in the Staten Island borough of New York City, March 19. REUTERS/Mike Segar

U.S. military personnel set up signs outside a new coronavirus testing center in the Staten Island borough of New York City, March 19. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
U.S. military personnel set up signs outside a new coronavirus testing center in the Staten Island borough of New York City, March 19. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 23
A patient arrives by ambulance at a hotel that has been set up to treat non-critical coronavirus patients in Madrid, Spain, March 19. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A patient arrives by ambulance at a hotel that has been set up to treat non-critical coronavirus patients in Madrid, Spain, March 19. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A patient arrives by ambulance at a hotel that has been set up to treat non-critical coronavirus patients in Madrid, Spain, March 19. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
5 / 23
An E.M.T. is seen through glass at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, which has erected a tent to test for the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, March 19. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

An E.M.T. is seen through glass at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, which has erected a tent to test for the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, March 19. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
An E.M.T. is seen through glass at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, which has erected a tent to test for the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, March 19. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 23
A patient suffering from coronavirus is seen in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A patient suffering from coronavirus is seen in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A patient suffering from coronavirus is seen in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
7 / 23
A local medical worker embraces and bids farewell to a fellow medical worker from Jiangsu at the Wuhan Railway Station as the medical team from Jiangsu leaves Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in China's Hubei province, March 19. China Daily via REUTERS

A local medical worker embraces and bids farewell to a fellow medical worker from Jiangsu at the Wuhan Railway Station as the medical team from Jiangsu leaves Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in China's Hubei province, March 19....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A local medical worker embraces and bids farewell to a fellow medical worker from Jiangsu at the Wuhan Railway Station as the medical team from Jiangsu leaves Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in China's Hubei province, March 19. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
8 / 23
A worker disinfects a customer's hands at the entrance of a public market in Caracas, Venezuela, March 18. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

A worker disinfects a customer's hands at the entrance of a public market in Caracas, Venezuela, March 18. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A worker disinfects a customer's hands at the entrance of a public market in Caracas, Venezuela, March 18. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
9 / 23
Medical staff wave from the Intensive Care Unit of La Paz Hospital, during a partial lockdown in Madrid, Spain, March 18. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Medical staff wave from the Intensive Care Unit of La Paz Hospital, during a partial lockdown in Madrid, Spain, March 18. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Medical staff wave from the Intensive Care Unit of La Paz Hospital, during a partial lockdown in Madrid, Spain, March 18. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
10 / 23
Personnel walk near a quarantine zone at the Nepalese Army headquarters in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 18. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Personnel walk near a quarantine zone at the Nepalese Army headquarters in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 18. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Personnel walk near a quarantine zone at the Nepalese Army headquarters in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 18. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
11 / 23
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine in Hadera, Israel, March 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine in Hadera, Israel, March 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine in Hadera, Israel, March 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
12 / 23
Temperature screening is performed on all persons entering the New York Stock Exchange, March 17. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Temperature screening is performed on all persons entering the New York Stock Exchange, March 17. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Temperature screening is performed on all persons entering the New York Stock Exchange, March 17. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 23
Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment carry a patient to an ambulance as they evacuate residents from a public housing building following the outbreak of the coronavirus, at Fu Heng Estate, in Hong Kong, China, March 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment carry a patient to an ambulance as they evacuate residents from a public housing building following the outbreak of the coronavirus, at Fu Heng Estate, in Hong Kong, China, March 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment carry a patient to an ambulance as they evacuate residents from a public housing building following the outbreak of the coronavirus, at Fu Heng Estate, in Hong Kong, China, March 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
14 / 23
A nurse administers a nasal swab to a driver outside Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, March 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A nurse administers a nasal swab to a driver outside Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, March 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
A nurse administers a nasal swab to a driver outside Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, March 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
15 / 23
Expatriates wait for mandatory coronavirus testing in a makeshift testing center in Mishref, Kuwait, March 14. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

Expatriates wait for mandatory coronavirus testing in a makeshift testing center in Mishref, Kuwait, March 14. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
Expatriates wait for mandatory coronavirus testing in a makeshift testing center in Mishref, Kuwait, March 14. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
Close
16 / 23
People line up to enter a tent erected to test for the coronavirus at the Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York, March 19. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People line up to enter a tent erected to test for the coronavirus at the Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York, March 19. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
People line up to enter a tent erected to test for the coronavirus at the Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York, March 19. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 23
A medical worker speaks with a patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A medical worker speaks with a patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A medical worker speaks with a patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
18 / 23
Medical staff prepare to receive patients for coronavirus screening at a temporary assessment center at the Brewer hockey arena in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 13. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

Medical staff prepare to receive patients for coronavirus screening at a temporary assessment center at the Brewer hockey arena in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 13. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Medical staff prepare to receive patients for coronavirus screening at a temporary assessment center at the Brewer hockey arena in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 13. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
Close
19 / 23
A medical specialist wearing protective gear looks out of a tent where people can make tests for coronavirus disease in Szczecin, Poland, March 19. Cezary Aszkielowicz/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

A medical specialist wearing protective gear looks out of a tent where people can make tests for coronavirus disease in Szczecin, Poland, March 19. Cezary Aszkielowicz/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A medical specialist wearing protective gear looks out of a tent where people can make tests for coronavirus disease in Szczecin, Poland, March 19. Cezary Aszkielowicz/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Close
20 / 23
Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, March 13. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, March 13. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, March 13. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
21 / 23
A man wearing a protective mask gets out of an ambulance upon arrival at a hospital for patients infected with coronavirus on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, March 19. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

A man wearing a protective mask gets out of an ambulance upon arrival at a hospital for patients infected with coronavirus on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, March 19. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A man wearing a protective mask gets out of an ambulance upon arrival at a hospital for patients infected with coronavirus on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, March 19. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
22 / 23
A medical worker treats a patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A medical worker treats a patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A medical worker treats a patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Next Slideshows

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Minimizing contact and keeping a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

11:20am EDT
Italy's hospitals struggle through coronavirus outbreak

Italy's hospitals struggle through coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus crisis has pushed hospitals to breaking point at the epicenter of the contagion in northern Italy and left other regions scrambling to...

10:25am EDT
Clear water flows through Venice canals

Clear water flows through Venice canals

Venice's canals run clear as tourists are forced to stay away during the coronavirus outbreak.

10:15am EDT
Empty streets of New York City

Empty streets of New York City

America's largest city is largely deserted as the number of coronavirus cases grows.

9:35am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Minimizing contact and keeping a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Italy's hospitals struggle through coronavirus outbreak

Italy's hospitals struggle through coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus crisis has pushed hospitals to breaking point at the epicenter of the contagion in northern Italy and left other regions scrambling to strengthen their own health systems as the number of infected rises nationwide.

Clear water flows through Venice canals

Clear water flows through Venice canals

Venice's canals run clear as tourists are forced to stay away during the coronavirus outbreak.

Empty streets of New York City

Empty streets of New York City

America's largest city is largely deserted as the number of coronavirus cases grows.

Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with travel curbs, school closures and cancellations of sports, concerts, conferences and major public gatherings.

Toilet paper, eggs and Q-Tips: What shoppers are stocking up on

Toilet paper, eggs and Q-Tips: What shoppers are stocking up on

A look inside the shopping carts at grocery stores in British Columbia, Canada, during the coronavirus outbreak.

Communities come together amid coronavirus

Communities come together amid coronavirus

Businesses give away food, supplies and services, and volunteers mobilize to meet the needs of the poor, elderly and others who are particularly vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy's windows, balconies and rooftops amid coronavirus

Italy's windows, balconies and rooftops amid coronavirus

Italians take to windows, balconies and rooftops to socialize with neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast