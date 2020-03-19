On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic
Health workers in personal protective equipment work inside a new drive-thru coronavirus testing center in the Staten Island borough of New York City, March 19. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A medical worker treats patients suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Firefighters wear protective face masks as they disinfect the streets ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz in Tehran, Iran, March 18. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS
U.S. military personnel set up signs outside a new coronavirus testing center in the Staten Island borough of New York City, March 19. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A patient arrives by ambulance at a hotel that has been set up to treat non-critical coronavirus patients in Madrid, Spain, March 19. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An E.M.T. is seen through glass at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, which has erected a tent to test for the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, March 19. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A patient suffering from coronavirus is seen in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A local medical worker embraces and bids farewell to a fellow medical worker from Jiangsu at the Wuhan Railway Station as the medical team from Jiangsu leaves Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in China's Hubei province, March 19....more
A worker disinfects a customer's hands at the entrance of a public market in Caracas, Venezuela, March 18. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Medical staff wave from the Intensive Care Unit of La Paz Hospital, during a partial lockdown in Madrid, Spain, March 18. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Personnel walk near a quarantine zone at the Nepalese Army headquarters in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 18. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine in Hadera, Israel, March 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Temperature screening is performed on all persons entering the New York Stock Exchange, March 17. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment carry a patient to an ambulance as they evacuate residents from a public housing building following the outbreak of the coronavirus, at Fu Heng Estate, in Hong Kong, China, March 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A nurse administers a nasal swab to a driver outside Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, March 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Expatriates wait for mandatory coronavirus testing in a makeshift testing center in Mishref, Kuwait, March 14. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
People line up to enter a tent erected to test for the coronavirus at the Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York, March 19. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A medical worker speaks with a patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical staff prepare to receive patients for coronavirus screening at a temporary assessment center at the Brewer hockey arena in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 13. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
A medical specialist wearing protective gear looks out of a tent where people can make tests for coronavirus disease in Szczecin, Poland, March 19. Cezary Aszkielowicz/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, March 13. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A man wearing a protective mask gets out of an ambulance upon arrival at a hospital for patients infected with coronavirus on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, March 19. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A medical worker treats a patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 19. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
