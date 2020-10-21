On the frontlines of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
An Ethnic Armenian soldier smokes a cigarette in a trench at fighting positions on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows the city of Stepanakert in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows weapons at the fighting positions of ethnic Armenian soldiers on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer
An Azeri soldier stands on top of a monumental fountain as he hangs his national flag at the entrance to the city of Cebrayil, where Azeri forces regained control during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, October...more
A view shows a fragment of an artillery shell at the fighting positions of ethnic Armenian soldiers on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20....more
Smoke rises above the fighting positions of ethnic Armenian soldiers following an artillery attack on the front line in the course of a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20....more
Ethnic Armenian soldiers gather near munitions at their fighting positions on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer
Ethnic Armenian soldiers gather at their fighting positions on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer
An ethnic Armenian soldier walks next to a crater following what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said was the recent shelling by Azeri armed forces, during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in...more
A wounded ethnic Armenian soldier sits on a bed in a hospital, which, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, was damaged during the shelling by Azeri armed forces, in the fighting over the breakaway region of...more
An Ethnic Armenian soldier stands guard at fighting positions on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer
An Azeri soldier walks past an Armenian military truck which was seized by the Azerbaijan army during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, near the city of Barda, Azerbaijan, October 21. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An Ethnic Armenian soldier walks along fighting positions on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer
Ethnic Armenian soldiers walk at their positions on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer
Ethnic Armenian soldiers gather at their fighting positions on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer
An Ethnic Armenian soldier walks along fighting positions on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer
An Ethnic Armenian soldier walks along fighting positions on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer
Ethnic Armenian soldiers gather at their fighting positions on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer
An Ethnic Armenian soldier is seen at fighting positions on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer
An Ethnic Armenian soldier gives a thumbs up at fighting positions on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer
An Ethnic Armenian soldier rests in a trench at fighting positions on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer
An Ethnic Armenian soldier holds a combat helmet and a cigarette at fighting positions on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer
An Ethnic Armenian soldier is seen at fighting positions on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer
Ethnic Armenian soldiers smoke at their positions on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer
An Ethnic Armenian soldier walks along fighting positions on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden
Images from the contrasting U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Thai royalists confront protesters in Bangkok
Scores of Thai royalists and anti-government protesters confront each other as demands for reforms to the monarchy and the departure of Prime Minister Prayuth...
Nigeria's Lagos locked down after protesters fired on
Lagos is under a round-the-clock curfew enforced by police roadblocks, as smoke rose from a flashpoint area where soldiers shot at protesters the previous...
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
More than 34 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during...
MORE IN PICTURES
Wisconsin grapples with record-breaking COVID-19 spike
Wisconsin has been hit hard by the latest coronavirus wave, with hospitals overwhelmed and cases still surging.
Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden
Images from the contrasting U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Thai royalists confront protesters in Bangkok
Scores of Thai royalists and anti-government protesters confront each other as demands for reforms to the monarchy and the departure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha intensified.
Nigeria's Lagos locked down after protesters fired on
Lagos is under a round-the-clock curfew enforced by police roadblocks, as smoke rose from a flashpoint area where soldiers shot at protesters the previous evening, witnesses said.
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
More than 34 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.
Protests against police brutality in Nigeria
Thousands of Nigerians call for an end to alleged brutality and for law enforcement reforms, following accusations of human rights abuses against the now-dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit.
Virus cases surge across shaken Europe
European nations are imposing curfews, closing schools, and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID resurgence at the onset of winter.
Algerian women push for more rights at Berber soccer tournament
Women in bright Berber dress ululated, sang and beat drums to push for a bigger role in Algerian society at the third annual competition between female teams in the mountainous Kabylie region.
Trump, Biden 'caught with pants down' as statuettes
U.S. presidential candidates take the limelight in the 2020 collection of Catalan Christmas statuettes in Spain.