On the frontlines of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
A view shows a crater following recent shelling in the town of Shushi (Shusha), in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 28. Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of killing civilians by shelling...more
A view shows the ruins of a building following recent shelling in the town of Shushi (Shusha), October 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
A view shows a crater and the ruins of a building following recent shelling in the town of Shushi (Shusha), October 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
Smoke rises as targets are hit by shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh near the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 23. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An Ethnic Armenian soldier smokes a cigarette in a trench at fighting positions on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer
Fire is seen on the territory of a cotton factory following recent shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 19. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
A view shows the city of Stepanakert in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows weapons at the fighting positions of ethnic Armenian soldiers on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer
An Azeri soldier stands on top of a monumental fountain as he hangs his national flag at the entrance to the city of Cebrayil, where Azeri forces regained control during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, October...more
Men look at the ruins of a house following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 17. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows a fragment of an artillery shell at the fighting positions of ethnic Armenian soldiers on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20....more
A wounded ethnic Armenian soldier sits on a bed in a hospital, which, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, was damaged during the shelling by Azeri armed forces, in the fighting over the breakaway region of...more
A man looks at a crater in a road surface following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 17. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises above the fighting positions of ethnic Armenian soldiers following an artillery attack on the front line in the course of a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20....more
Residents wait at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 17. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Ali Ibrahimov stands in his damaged home at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 17. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Wrecked vehicles are seen outside a hospital, which, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, was damaged during recent shelling by Azeri armed forces, in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh,...more
Men stand next to the ruins of a house that was destroyed by recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Martuni, October 14. REUTERS/Stringer
Civilians gather in the basement of an art school used as a bomb shelter during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Martuni, October 14. REUTERS/Stringer
Men are seen among the ruins after recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 13. REUTERS/Stringer
An Azerbaijani woman is seen in a secondary school gym, where she has been settled after fleeing Terter during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan, October 9. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An Azerbaijani child sleeps in a secondary school shelter, where she is settled with her family after fleeing Terter, in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan, October 9. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 8. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Local residents take shelter in the basement of a building in Shushi, October 8. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman holds a child as local residents take shelter in the basement of a building in Shushi, October 8. REUTERS/Stringer
The Ghazanchetsots Cathedral damaged by recent shelling in Shushi, October 8. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 7. REUTERS/Stringer
A man stands next to a building damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 6. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
The remains of a rocket shell are seen on the balcony of an apartment building after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 7. REUTERS/Stringer
Local residents take shelter in a dugout during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A local resident stands in front of his damaged home hit by artillery fire during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Smoke billows above the buildings during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 4. Bars Media Documentary Film Studio via REUTERS
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
Civilians gather in the basement of a building used as a bomb shelter during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo=
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
Black smoke rises near buildings during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 4. Bars Media Documentary Film Studio via REUTERS
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
The aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
