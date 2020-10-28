Edition:
On the frontlines of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

A view shows a crater following recent shelling in the town of Shushi (Shusha), in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 28. Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of killing civilians by shelling cities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, in an escalation of a month-long conflict over the mountain enclave that has defied three ceasefires. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
A view shows the ruins of a building following recent shelling in the town of Shushi (Shusha), October 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
A view shows a crater and the ruins of a building following recent shelling in the town of Shushi (Shusha), October 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Smoke rises as targets are hit by shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh near the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 23. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
An Ethnic Armenian soldier smokes a cigarette in a trench at fighting positions on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Fire is seen on the territory of a cotton factory following recent shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 19. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
A view shows the city of Stepanakert in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
A view shows weapons at the fighting positions of ethnic Armenian soldiers on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
An Azeri soldier stands on top of a monumental fountain as he hangs his national flag at the entrance to the city of Cebrayil, where Azeri forces regained control during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, October 16. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Men look at the ruins of a house following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 17. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
A view shows a fragment of an artillery shell at the fighting positions of ethnic Armenian soldiers on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
A wounded ethnic Armenian soldier sits on a bed in a hospital, which, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, was damaged during the shelling by Azeri armed forces, in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Martakert, October 15. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
A man looks at a crater in a road surface following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 17. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Smoke rises above the fighting positions of ethnic Armenian soldiers following an artillery attack on the front line in the course of a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Residents wait at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 17. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Ali Ibrahimov stands in his damaged home at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 17. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Wrecked vehicles are seen outside a hospital, which, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, was damaged during recent shelling by Azeri armed forces, in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Martakert, October 15. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Men stand next to the ruins of a house that was destroyed by recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Martuni, October 14. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Civilians gather in the basement of an art school used as a bomb shelter during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Martuni, October 14. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Men are seen among the ruins after recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 13. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
An Azerbaijani woman is seen in a secondary school gym, where she has been settled after fleeing Terter during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan, October 9. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
An Azerbaijani child sleeps in a secondary school shelter, where she is settled with her family after fleeing Terter, in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan, October 9. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 8. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Local residents take shelter in the basement of a building in Shushi, October 8. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A woman holds a child as local residents take shelter in the basement of a building in Shushi, October 8. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
The Ghazanchetsots Cathedral damaged by recent shelling in Shushi, October 8. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 7. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A man stands next to a building damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 6. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
The remains of a rocket shell are seen on the balcony of an apartment building after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 7. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Local residents take shelter in a dugout during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A local resident stands in front of his damaged home hit by artillery fire during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Smoke billows above the buildings during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 4. &nbsp;Bars Media Documentary Film Studio via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Civilians gather in the basement of a building used as a bomb shelter during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo=

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Black smoke rises near buildings during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 4. &nbsp; Bars Media Documentary Film Studio via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
The aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
