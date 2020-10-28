On the frontlines of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

A view shows a crater following recent shelling in the town of Shushi (Shusha), in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 28. Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of killing civilians by shelling...more

A view shows a crater following recent shelling in the town of Shushi (Shusha), in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 28. Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of killing civilians by shelling cities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, in an escalation of a month-long conflict over the mountain enclave that has defied three ceasefires. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

Close