United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 18, 2020 | 3:44pm EDT

On the frontlines of the West Coast wildfires

A firefighter looks on while defending the Mount Wilson Observatory in the Angeles National Forest during the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles, California, September 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Firefighter Jake Henschen of Las Vegas protects a fire line next to a firing operation near the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Elizabeth Wright of the U.S. Forest Service watches a helicopter as it makes a water drop in the Angeles National Forest during the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles, California, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A firefighter carries hoses during the Elkhorn Fire near Red Bluff, California, August 29, 2020. &nbsp;Matthew McFarland/Unified Fire Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Firefighters walk in line in the Angeles National Forest during the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles, California, September 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Nicole West, part of the Hillbilly Brigade of some 1,200 men and women who spontaneously came together to fight fires, stands for a portrait petting her dog Oink on a bulldozer during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire near Molalla, Oregon, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A firefighter walks along a hillside covered with flame retardant during the Elkhorn Fire near Red Bluff, California, August 29, 2020. &nbsp;Matthew McFarland/Unified Fire Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Johnny Islas, a firefighter from Las Vegas, monitors embers from a firing operation near the Obenchain Fire in Butte Falls, Oregon, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
A member of a search and rescue team from Salt Lake City, including a canine named Kya, look for victims through gutted homes in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A firefighter takes a rest during works to extinguish a fire in Alpine, California, September 6, 2020. Steve Russo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
Butte County Cal Fire hand crew members clear brush in the path of a fire near Lake Oroville, California, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Chula Vista firefighter Rudy Diaz monitors the LNU Lightning Complex Fire as it engulfs brush in Lake County, California, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A member of the San Diego Humane Society's Emergency Response Team rescues a kid at Wisecarver Lane, Jamul, amid the Valley Fire in San Diego county, California, September 7, 2020. San Diego Humane Society/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Two Cal OES mutual aid strike team firefighters rest on a deck during their 72-hour shift battling the Creek Fire in Shaver Lake, California, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Matt Meyers, part of the Hillbilly Brigade of some 1,200 men and women who spontaneously came together to fight fires, poses with his chainsaw in a forest during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire near Molalla, Oregon, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Firefighters rest while defending the Mount Wilson observatory during the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles, California, September 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Firefighters view a map during the Elkhorn Fire near Red Bluff, California, August 29, 2020. &nbsp;Matthew McFarland/Unified Fire Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Dave Broome, who is among a group of friends who call themselves "Rescue One", douses water on a structure during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire on the outskirts of Santa Cruz, California, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
A hotshots crew walks back after working on a fire line near Mount Wilson Observatory while battling the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles, California, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Ventura County firefighter Tommy Minadeo mops up the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Pope Valley, California, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A firefighter drinks water in the Angeles National Forest during the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles, California, September 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A search and rescue team, including a canine, from Salt Lake City, Utah, look for victims through gutted homes in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Firefighters battle a wildfire near a structure while defending the Mount Wilson observatory during the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles, California, September 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Terry Price, a member of the Hillbilly Brigade, a group of some 1,200 men and women who spontaneously came together to fight fires, talks to a reporter during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire on his property in the Cascade mountain range in Molalla, Oregon, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Firefighters from Mexico and Honduras cut and move branches in the Fremont National Forest while prepping the fire line ahead of the Brattain Fire in the outskirts of Paisley, Oregon, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Members of the Hillbilly Brigade, a group of some 1,200 men and women who spontaneously came together to fight fires, fill up makeshift water tanks to be sent to the frontlines during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire in Molalla, Oregon, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A firefighter walks down a road in the aftermath of the Riverside fire that ravaged Clackamas County in Estacada, Oregon, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Firefighters work to extinguish the Bobcat Fire after an evacuation was ordered for the residents of Arcadia, California, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
