Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 17, 2019 | 12:55pm EDT

On the frontlines of Tripoli

A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government walk inside a building at outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 16. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government walk inside a building at outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 16. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government walk inside a building at outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 16. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 15
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a 105 mm cannon at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a 105 mm cannon at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a 105 mm cannon at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 15
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces operates a drone at outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 11. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces operates a drone at outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 11. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces operates a drone at outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 11. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 15
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a heavy machine gun during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar at outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 16. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a heavy machine gun during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar at outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 16. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a heavy machine gun during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar at outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 16. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 15
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces jumps from a wall after he fired a rifle on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces jumps from a wall after he fired a rifle on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces jumps from a wall after he fired a rifle on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 15
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government walks inside a house near position of fighters loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government walks inside a house near position of fighters loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government walks inside a house near position of fighters loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 15
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government fires a rifle as other fighter takes a rest at outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government fires a rifle as other fighter takes a rest at outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government fires a rifle as other fighter takes a rest at outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 15
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government holds a RPG as he sits on top of a building at outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government holds a RPG as he sits on top of a building at outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government holds a RPG as he sits on top of a building at outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 15
Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government walk on the frontline outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government walk on the frontline outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government walk on the frontline outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 15
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government gestures during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government gestures during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government gestures during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 15
Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government jump over the wall during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government jump over the wall during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government jump over the wall during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 15
Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognised government fire guns at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognised government fire guns at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognised government fire guns at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 15
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognised government looks at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar positions outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognised government looks at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar positions outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognised government looks at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar positions outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 15
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognised government looks at fighters positions loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognised government looks at fighters positions loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognised government looks at fighters positions loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
14 / 15
Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognised government look at positions of fighters loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognised government look at positions of fighters loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognised government look at positions of fighters loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Taiwan legalizes same-sex marriage

Taiwan legalizes same-sex marriage

Next Slideshows

Taiwan legalizes same-sex marriage

Taiwan legalizes same-sex marriage

Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage on Friday, as thousands of demonstrators outside parliament cheered and waved rainbow flags,...

11:55am EDT
Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

9:05am EDT
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

The largest Democratic field in the modern U.S. political era is competing for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.

8:50am EDT
U.S. Border Patrol migrant camp from above

U.S. Border Patrol migrant camp from above

Men, women and children are crowded into a temporary encampment outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in Texas.

May 16 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Taiwan legalizes same-sex marriage

Taiwan legalizes same-sex marriage

Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage on Friday, as thousands of demonstrators outside parliament cheered and waved rainbow flags, despite deep divisions over marriage equality.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

The largest Democratic field in the modern U.S. political era is competing for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.

U.S. Border Patrol migrant camp from above

U.S. Border Patrol migrant camp from above

Men, women and children are crowded into a temporary encampment outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in Texas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

The U.S. states with the most restrictive abortion laws

The U.S. states with the most restrictive abortion laws

Alabama has banned nearly all abortions, creating exceptions only to protect the mother's health. Here are the states with the country's most restrictive abortion laws, based on gestational age or fetal development.

National protest erupts over Brazil's education cuts

National protest erupts over Brazil's education cuts

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in cities across Brazil to rally against education spending freezes in the biggest demonstrations to date against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who called marchers "useful idiots and imbeciles."

Best of Eurovision

Best of Eurovision

Contestants from 41 countries take part in the 64th Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.

Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral

Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral

Damage to the interior of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris one month after the fire.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast