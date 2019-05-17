On the frontlines of Tripoli
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government walk inside a building at outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 16. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a 105 mm cannon at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces operates a drone at outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 11. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a heavy machine gun during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar at outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 16. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces jumps from a wall after he fired a rifle on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government walks inside a house near position of fighters loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government fires a rifle as other fighter takes a rest at outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government holds a RPG as he sits on top of a building at outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government walk on the frontline outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government gestures during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government jump over the wall during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognised government fire guns at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognised government looks at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar positions outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognised government looks at fighters positions loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognised government look at positions of fighters loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, Libya, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
