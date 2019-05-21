Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 21, 2019 | 5:45pm EDT

On the frontlines of Tripoli

A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) fires a weapon during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) fires a weapon during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) fires a weapon during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 22
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) shouts during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) shouts during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) shouts during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 22
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) fires a RPG during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) fires a RPG during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) fires a RPG during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 22
Fighters loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) fire weapons during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fighters loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) fire weapons during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Fighters loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) fire weapons during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 22
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) fires an AK-47 during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) fires an AK-47 during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) fires an AK-47 during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 22
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) shouts during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) shouts during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) shouts during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 22
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) drives in a damage pickup truck during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) drives in a damage pickup truck during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) drives in a damage pickup truck during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 22
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) fires a weapon during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) fires a weapon during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) fires a weapon during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 22
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a heavy machine gun during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on outskirts of Tripoli, May 16. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a heavy machine gun during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on outskirts of Tripoli, May 16. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a heavy machine gun during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on outskirts of Tripoli, May 16. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 22
Fighters loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) take cover during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fighters loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) take cover during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Fighters loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) take cover during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 22
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) gestures during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) gestures during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) gestures during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 22
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a 105 mm cannon at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a 105 mm cannon at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a 105 mm cannon at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 22
Fighters loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) walk during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fighters loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) walk during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Fighters loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) walk during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 22
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a AK-47 during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on outskirts of Tripoli, May 16. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a AK-47 during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on outskirts of Tripoli, May 16. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a AK-47 during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on outskirts of Tripoli, May 16. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
14 / 22
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces operates a drone on outskirts of Tripoli, May 11. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces operates a drone on outskirts of Tripoli, May 11. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces operates a drone on outskirts of Tripoli, May 11. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 22
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government walk inside a building on outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 16. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government walk inside a building on outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 16. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government walk inside a building on outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 16. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
16 / 22
Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fire guns at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fire guns at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fire guns at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
17 / 22
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government looks at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar positions outside Tripoli, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government looks at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar positions outside Tripoli, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government looks at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar positions outside Tripoli, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
18 / 22
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government looks at fighters positions loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government looks at fighters positions loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government looks at fighters positions loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
19 / 22
Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government look at positions of fighters loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government look at positions of fighters loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government look at positions of fighters loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
20 / 22
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces jumps from a wall after he fired a rifle on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces jumps from a wall after he fired a rifle on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces jumps from a wall after he fired a rifle on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
21 / 22
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government fires a rifle as other fighter takes a rest at outskirts of Tripoli, May 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government fires a rifle as other fighter takes a rest at outskirts of Tripoli, May 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government fires a rifle as other fighter takes a rest at outskirts of Tripoli, May 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
22 / 22

On the frontlines of Tripoli

On the frontlines of Tripoli Share
Replay Slideshow

Next Slideshows

Migrants released from overcrowded U.S. border facility

Migrants released from overcrowded U.S. border facility

Border officials are releasing migrants at bus stations to help ease the strain on crowded facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border.

2:50pm EDT
Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

2:00pm EDT
U.S. forces deployed amid Iran tensions

U.S. forces deployed amid Iran tensions

The U.S. military deployed a carrier strike group, bombers and Patriot missiles to the Middle East earlier this month in response to what Washington said were...

1:55pm EDT
Tornadoes tear through Oklahoma

Tornadoes tear through Oklahoma

U.S. southern plains states face more tornadoes, hail and heavy rain after at least 19 twisters tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma.

7:20am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Abortion rights activists rally against new state bans

Abortion rights activists rally against new state bans

Protesters across the country rally against laws passed recently by Republican state legislatures that amount to the tightest restrictions on abortion seen in the United States in decades.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Dozens of goats released into New York park to fight invasive plants

Dozens of goats released into New York park to fight invasive plants

The Riverside Park Conservancy brings in 24 goats as summer interns to feast on invasive plants, while teaching the local community about conservation efforts in the park.

Migrants released from overcrowded U.S. border facility

Migrants released from overcrowded U.S. border facility

Border officials are releasing migrants at bus stations to help ease the strain on crowded facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

U.S. forces deployed amid Iran tensions

U.S. forces deployed amid Iran tensions

The U.S. military deployed a carrier strike group, bombers and Patriot missiles to the Middle East earlier this month in response to what Washington said were troubling indications of possible preparations for an attack by Iran.

Tornadoes tear through Oklahoma

Tornadoes tear through Oklahoma

U.S. southern plains states face more tornadoes, hail and heavy rain after at least 19 twisters tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma.

International World Beard and Moustache Championships

International World Beard and Moustache Championships

Highlights from the International World Beard and Moustache Championships

Chelsea Flower Show

Chelsea Flower Show

Scenes from the annual Chelsea Flower Show in London.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast