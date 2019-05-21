On the frontlines of Tripoli
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) fires a weapon during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) shouts during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) fires a RPG during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) fire weapons during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) fires an AK-47 during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) shouts during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) drives in a damage pickup truck during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) fires a weapon during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a heavy machine gun during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on outskirts of Tripoli, May 16. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) take cover during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) gestures during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a 105 mm cannon at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) walk during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fires a AK-47 during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on outskirts of Tripoli, May 16. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces operates a drone on outskirts of Tripoli, May 11. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government walk inside a building on outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 16. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government fire guns at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government looks at forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar positions outside Tripoli, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government looks at fighters positions loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognized government look at positions of fighters loyal to Khalifa Haftar outside Tripoli, May 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces jumps from a wall after he fired a rifle on the outskirts of Tripoli, May 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government fires a rifle as other fighter takes a rest at outskirts of Tripoli, May 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
