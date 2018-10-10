On the game reserve in Tanzania
Giraffes are seen at the Singita Grumeti Game Reserve, Tanzania, October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A herd of elephants is seen at the Singita Grumeti Game Reserve. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Eric, an 8-year-old east African black rhino who was relocated from the San Diego Zoo, is seen in the Singita Grumeti Game Reserve. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Lionesses rest in a river bed in the Singita Grumeti Game Reserve. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Impalas graze at the Singita Grumeti Game Reserve. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Dancers from the Kurya community are seen before performing in front of visitors to the Singita Grumeti Game Reserve, Tanzania. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Gotera Magesa, head of operation of the law enforcement department in the Singita Grumeti Game Reserve, uses his rifle's flashlight to light a python. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Alina Peter, AP-Ops Room Coordinator at the Singita Grumeti Fund watches screens displaying information coming from EarthRanger, a real-time conservation data visualization and analysis software in the operations room at the Singita Grumeti Game...more
Elephants graze at the Singita Grumeti Game Reserve. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A canine unit ranger is seen with his dog during a training exercise at the Singita Grumeti Game Reserve. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A lioness yawns while resting in a river bed in the Singita Grumeti Game Reserve. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A teacher conducts a conservation class for Tanzanian school students at the Singita Grumeti Game Reserve. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Two lionesses play in a river bed in the Singita Grumeti Game Reserve. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
