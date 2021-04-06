On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine

A militant of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) uses equipment to observe the area at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces south of the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 2, 2021....more

A militant of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) uses equipment to observe the area at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces south of the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 2, 2021. The upper sign reads: "Watch out. Sniper". REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

