On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces walks with a weapon at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces uses binoculars while observing the area at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces stands guard at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov
A militant of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) holds a weapon at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces south of the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander...more
A militant of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) holds a weapon at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces south of the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander...more
A militant of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) uses equipment to observe the area at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces south of the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 2, 2021....more
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces cleans a weapon at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov
A militant of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) points a weapon at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces south of the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander...more
A militant of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) stands guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces south of the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander...more
A militant of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) points a weapon at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces south of the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander...more
A militant of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) points a weapon at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces south of the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander...more
Local resident Roman, 48, is seen at the ruins of his house destroyed during a military conflict between militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Ukrainian armed forces, in Donetsk, Ukraine March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander...more
Local resident Angela, 54, stands as her goats graze near her house in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) are seen at frontline positions located on the troops contact line with Ukrainian forces in the village of Zholobok in Luhansk Region, Ukraine March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander...more
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) is seen at frontline positions located on the troops contact line with Ukrainian forces in the village of Zholobok in Luhansk Region, Ukraine March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander...more
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) is seen at frontline positions located on the troops contact line with Ukrainian forces in the village of Zholobok in Luhansk Region, Ukraine March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander...more
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) are seen at frontline positions located on the troops contact line with Ukrainian forces in the village of Zholobok in Luhansk Region, Ukraine March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander...more
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) are seen at frontline positions located on the troops contact line with Ukrainian forces in the village of Zholobok in Luhansk Region, Ukraine March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander...more
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces uses binoculars while observing the area at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces cleans a weapon at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov
