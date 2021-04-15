On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine

A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stands near gravestones in the so-called Heroes' Alley as he attends the funeral of a comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation...more

A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stands near gravestones in the so-called Heroes' Alley as he attends the funeral of a comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in the town of Stakhanov (Kadiivka), Ukraine April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Close