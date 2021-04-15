Edition:
On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) attend the funeral of their comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in the town of Stakhanov (Kadiivka), Ukraine April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) attend the funeral of their comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in the town of Stakhanov (Kadiivka), Ukraine April 14, 2021.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) attend the funeral of their comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in the town of Stakhanov (Kadiivka), Ukraine April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stands near gravestones in the so-called Heroes' Alley as he attends the funeral of a comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in the town of Stakhanov (Kadiivka), Ukraine April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stands near gravestones in the so-called Heroes' Alley as he attends the funeral of a comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in the town of Stakhanov (Kadiivka), Ukraine April 14, 2021.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stands near gravestones in the so-called Heroes' Alley as he attends the funeral of a comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in the town of Stakhanov (Kadiivka), Ukraine April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) carry a coffin during the funeral of their comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in the town of Stakhanov (Kadiivka), Ukraine April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) carry a coffin during the funeral of their comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in the town of Stakhanov (Kadiivka), Ukraine April 14, 2021.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) carry a coffin during the funeral of their comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in the town of Stakhanov (Kadiivka), Ukraine April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) look at a gravedigger during the funeral of their comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in the town of Stakhanov (Kadiivka), Ukraine April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) look at a gravedigger during the funeral of their comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in the town of Stakhanov (Kadiivka), Ukraine April 14, 2021.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) look at a gravedigger during the funeral of their comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in the town of Stakhanov (Kadiivka), Ukraine April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) fire into the air during the funeral of their comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in the town of Stakhanov (Kadiivka), Ukraine April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) fire into the air during the funeral of their comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in the town of Stakhanov (Kadiivka), Ukraine April 14, 2021.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) fire into the air during the funeral of their comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in the town of Stakhanov (Kadiivka), Ukraine April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) attend the funeral of their comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in the town of Stakhanov (Kadiivka), Ukraine April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) attend the funeral of their comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in the town of Stakhanov (Kadiivka), Ukraine April 14, 2021.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) attend the funeral of their comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in the town of Stakhanov (Kadiivka), Ukraine April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Tanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are seen during drills at an unknown location near the border of Russia-annexed Crimea, Ukraine, in this handout picture released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service April 14, 2021.  Press Service General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Tanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are seen during drills at an unknown location near the border of Russia-annexed Crimea, Ukraine, in this handout picture released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service April 14, 2021.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Tanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are seen during drills at an unknown location near the border of Russia-annexed Crimea, Ukraine, in this handout picture released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service April 14, 2021.  Press Service General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk along a street in the town of Marinka in Donetsk Region, Ukraine April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Anastasia Vlasova

Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk along a street in the town of Marinka in Donetsk Region, Ukraine April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Anastasia Vlasova

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk along a street in the town of Marinka in Donetsk Region, Ukraine April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Anastasia Vlasova
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces cleans a weapon in the town of Marinka in Donetsk Region, Ukraine April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Anastasia Vlasova

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces cleans a weapon in the town of Marinka in Donetsk Region, Ukraine April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Anastasia Vlasova

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces cleans a weapon in the town of Marinka in Donetsk Region, Ukraine April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Anastasia Vlasova
Tanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are seen during drills at an unknown location near the border of Russia-annexed Crimea, Ukraine, in this handout picture released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service April 14, 2021.  Press Service General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Tanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are seen during drills at an unknown location near the border of Russia-annexed Crimea, Ukraine, in this handout picture released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service April 14, 2021.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Tanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are seen during drills at an unknown location near the border of Russia-annexed Crimea, Ukraine, in this handout picture released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service April 14, 2021.  Press Service General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) are seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) are seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) are seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stands guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stands guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stands guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) points a weapon at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) points a weapon at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) points a weapon at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) are seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) are seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) are seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Snipers of the Ukrainian armed forces aim their rifles during training at a firing range near the town of Marinka in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Anastasia Vlasova

Snipers of the Ukrainian armed forces aim their rifles during training at a firing range near the town of Marinka in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Anastasia Vlasova

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Snipers of the Ukrainian armed forces aim their rifles during training at a firing range near the town of Marinka in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Anastasia Vlasova
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces practices boxing at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 10, 2021. Picture taken April 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces practices boxing at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 10, 2021. Picture taken April 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces practices boxing at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 10, 2021. Picture taken April 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces fires in an attempt to shoot down an alleged unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces fires in an attempt to shoot down an alleged unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 11, 2021.

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces fires in an attempt to shoot down an alleged unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces walks near fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels outside Donetsk, Ukraine April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces walks near fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels outside Donetsk, Ukraine April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces walks near fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels outside Donetsk, Ukraine April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces look at a cat at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces look at a cat at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces look at a cat at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces walks at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces walks at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces walks at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Reservists of the 130th battalion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend military exercises on outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reservists of the 130th battalion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend military exercises on outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Reservists of the 130th battalion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend military exercises on outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Reservists of the 130th battalion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend military exercises on outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reservists of the 130th battalion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend military exercises on outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Reservists of the 130th battalion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend military exercises on outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Reservists of the 130th battalion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend military exercises on outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko.

Reservists of the 130th battalion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend military exercises on outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko.

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Reservists of the 130th battalion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend military exercises on outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko.
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Volodymyr, a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces, plays with puppies at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. The two unnamed puppies living on frontline positions will be taken home and named by soldiers departing on troops rotation. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Volodymyr, a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces, plays with puppies at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. The two unnamed puppies living on frontline positions will be taken home and named by soldiers departing on troops rotation.

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Volodymyr, a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces, plays with puppies at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. The two unnamed puppies living on frontline positions will be taken home and named by soldiers departing on troops rotation. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Soldiers carry a coffin of Igor Baitala, a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces, killed at the beginning of April in the fighting against pro-Russian separatists in the country's east, during a farewell ceremony in Lviv, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Pavlo Palamarchuk

Soldiers carry a coffin of Igor Baitala, a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces, killed at the beginning of April in the fighting against pro-Russian separatists in the country's east, during a farewell ceremony in Lviv, Ukraine April 10, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Soldiers carry a coffin of Igor Baitala, a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces, killed at the beginning of April in the fighting against pro-Russian separatists in the country's east, during a farewell ceremony in Lviv, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Pavlo Palamarchuk
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits positions of armed forces near the frontline with Russian-backed separatists in Donbass region, Ukraine April 9, 2021. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits positions of armed forces near the frontline with Russian-backed separatists in Donbass region, Ukraine April 9, 2021. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits positions of armed forces near the frontline with Russian-backed separatists in Donbass region, Ukraine April 9, 2021. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presents awards as he visits positions of armed forces near the frontline with Russian-backed separatists in Donbass region, Ukraine April 9, 2021. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presents awards as he visits positions of armed forces near the frontline with Russian-backed separatists in Donbass region, Ukraine April 9, 2021. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presents awards as he visits positions of armed forces near the frontline with Russian-backed separatists in Donbass region, Ukraine April 9, 2021. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has a meal with servicemen as he visits positions of armed forces near the frontline with Russian-backed separatists in Donbass region, Ukraine April 8, 2021. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has a meal with servicemen as he visits positions of armed forces near the frontline with Russian-backed separatists in Donbass region, Ukraine April 8, 2021.

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has a meal with servicemen as he visits positions of armed forces near the frontline with Russian-backed separatists in Donbass region, Ukraine April 8, 2021. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces fires in an attempt to shoot down an alleged unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces fires in an attempt to shoot down an alleged unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 9, 2021.

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces fires in an attempt to shoot down an alleged unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov
