On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) attend the funeral of their comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in...more
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stands near gravestones in the so-called Heroes' Alley as he attends the funeral of a comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation...more
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) carry a coffin during the funeral of their comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at...more
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) look at a gravedigger during the funeral of their comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near...more
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) fire into the air during the funeral of their comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote,...more
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) attend the funeral of their comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in...more
Tanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are seen during drills at an unknown location near the border of Russia-annexed Crimea, Ukraine, in this handout picture released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service April 14, 2021....more
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk along a street in the town of Marinka in Donetsk Region, Ukraine April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Anastasia Vlasova
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces cleans a weapon in the town of Marinka in Donetsk Region, Ukraine April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Anastasia Vlasova
Tanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are seen during drills at an unknown location near the border of Russia-annexed Crimea, Ukraine, in this handout picture released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service April 14, 2021....more
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) are seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stands guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) points a weapon at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) are seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Snipers of the Ukrainian armed forces aim their rifles during training at a firing range near the town of Marinka in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Anastasia Vlasova
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces practices boxing at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 10, 2021. Picture taken April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces fires in an attempt to shoot down an alleged unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr...more
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces walks near fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels outside Donetsk, Ukraine April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces look at a cat at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces walks at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Reservists of the 130th battalion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend military exercises on outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Reservists of the 130th battalion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend military exercises on outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Reservists of the 130th battalion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend military exercises on outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko.
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Volodymyr, a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces, plays with puppies at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. The two unnamed puppies living on frontline positions...more
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Soldiers carry a coffin of Igor Baitala, a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces, killed at the beginning of April in the fighting against pro-Russian separatists in the country's east, during a farewell ceremony in Lviv, Ukraine April 10,...more
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits positions of armed forces near the frontline with Russian-backed separatists in Donbass region, Ukraine April 9, 2021. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presents awards as he visits positions of armed forces near the frontline with Russian-backed separatists in Donbass region, Ukraine April 9, 2021. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has a meal with servicemen as he visits positions of armed forces near the frontline with Russian-backed separatists in Donbass region, Ukraine April 8, 2021. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via...more
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces fires in an attempt to shoot down an alleged unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Serhiy...more
