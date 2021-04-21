On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) is reflected in a mirror at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces fix a motorcycle at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) uses periscopes while observing the area at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander...more
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen inside an armoured vehicle at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Shyrokyne in Donetsk Region, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces chops wood at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces drive armoured vehicles at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Shyrokyne in Donetsk Region, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces rides a bicycle at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, as the Avdiivka Coke Plant seen in the background, near Donetsk, Ukraine April 17, 2021....more
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) points a weapon at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces drive an armored vehicle at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Shyrokyne in Donetsk Region, Ukraine April 21, 2021. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Oleksandr...more
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces stand next to armored vehicles at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Shyrokyne in Donetsk Region, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A cat walks as a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces stands guard at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) walks at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces stand next to armored vehicles at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Shyrokyne in Donetsk Region, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces uses periscopes while observing the area at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) holds a weapon at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) are seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces cleans a weapon at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces pets a dog at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) walk at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces points a weapon at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces drive armored vehicles at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Shyrokyne in Donetsk Region, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces washes clothes at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov
