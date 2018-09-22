On the midterm campaign trail

Joan Reindl of Mason City, Iowa, fills her plate as she attends the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake, Iowa, August 10, 2018. Reindl, 93, said her two goals in life were to help get Democrats back in power and to reach 100 years old. When asked...more

Joan Reindl of Mason City, Iowa, fills her plate as she attends the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake, Iowa, August 10, 2018. Reindl, 93, said her two goals in life were to help get Democrats back in power and to reach 100 years old. When asked which was more important, she replied, "The Democrats." REUTERS/KC McGinnis

