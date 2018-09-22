Edition:
On the midterm campaign trail

White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump and Senator Ted Cruz meet with local high school students involved in robotics competitions during a tour of the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Rep. Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke, the 2018 Democratic Candidate for Senate in Texas, meets 8-year-old Laila Lopez while campaigning in McAllen, Texas, August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
President Donald Trump greets Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn during a rally at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, congressional candidate for New York's 14th district speaks at a community organizing and campaign event in the Bronx section of New York City, New York, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Former President Barack Obama participates in a political rally for California Democratic candidates during a event in Anaheim, California, September 8, 2018. Left to right are candidates Josh Harder (CA-10), TJ Cox (CA-21), Gil Cisneros (CA-39), Katie Porter (CA-45), Harley Rouda (CA-48) and Mike Levin (CA-49). REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
President Donald Trump (L) speaks at a campaign fundraising luncheon for Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) and GOP congressional candidate Mark Harris (C) at Carmel Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
Michael Avenatti talks with supporters after speaking at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake, Iowa, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Martha McSally greets her supporters on election night after winning the Republican primary for the open Senate seat in Tempe, Arizona, August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Balloons fall around Democratic candidate for House of Representatives Ayanna Pressley at her primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Democratic candidate for Congress Chris Pappas is joined by Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) at a campaign stop at the Bridge Cafe ahead New Hampshire's primary election in Manchester, New Hampshire, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Iowa State Representative David Young greets Randy Olson of Story City in the cattle barn at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Former President Barack Obama is greeted by Democrats as he participates in a political rally for California Democratic candidates during a event in Anaheim, California, September 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns with Democratic congressional candidate Mikie Sherrill at Montclair State University in Montclair, New Jersey, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Rep. John Delaney enters the stage before speaking at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake, Iowa, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Joan Reindl of Mason City, Iowa, fills her plate as she attends the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake, Iowa, August 10, 2018. Reindl, 93, said her two goals in life were to help get Democrats back in power and to reach 100 years old. When asked which was more important, she replied, "The Democrats." REUTERS/KC McGinnis

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Representative Kevin Cramer (R-ND), with his wife Kris and sons Abel and Beau, cheer after the party endorsed Cramer for the Senate race against Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, at the 2018 North Dakota Republican Party Convention in Grand Forks, North Dakota, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Dan Koeck

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) meets with a group of women business owners at Jamestown College, Jamestown, North Dakota, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Dan Koeck

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
President Donald Trump listens at a rally in support of Rep. Kevin Cramer (R) in his run for Senate in Fargo, North Dakota, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Cafe workers talk with Democratic Congressional candidate Amy McGrath, left, during a campaign stop in Campton, Kentucky, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Representative Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) campaigns in Houston, Texas November 11, 2017. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Wednesday, November 22, 2017
