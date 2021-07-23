Edition:
On the sidelines at the Tokyo Olympics

Fireworks are reflected in a mirror as people watch from outside the stadium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony at Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Fireworks are reflected in a mirror as people watch from outside the stadium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony at Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Fireworks are reflected in a mirror as people watch from outside the stadium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony at Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Volunteers walk holding their hands at a transport station during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Volunteers walk holding their hands at a transport station during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Volunteers walk holding their hands at a transport station during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People walk outside the Olympic Stadium before the opening ceremony at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People walk outside the Olympic Stadium before the opening ceremony at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
People walk outside the Olympic Stadium before the opening ceremony at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A note reading "Faster, Higher, Stronger" is seen during training at the Mountain Bike Course, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A note reading "Faster, Higher, Stronger" is seen during training at the Mountain Bike Course, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
A note reading "Faster, Higher, Stronger" is seen during training at the Mountain Bike Course, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Journalists work inside the Olympic Stadium before the opening ceremony, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Journalists work inside the Olympic Stadium before the opening ceremony, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Journalists work inside the Olympic Stadium before the opening ceremony, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A 'pasta sandwich' inside a boxed breakfast, delivered by a hotel is pictured during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A 'pasta sandwich' inside a boxed breakfast, delivered by a hotel is pictured during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, July 22, 2021
A 'pasta sandwich' inside a boxed breakfast, delivered by a hotel is pictured during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Members of the media ride in a crowded bus to the Main Press Center (MPC) at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Members of the media ride in a crowded bus to the Main Press Center (MPC) at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Members of the media ride in a crowded bus to the Main Press Center (MPC) at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
General view inside the Olympic Stadium before the opening ceremony, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

General view inside the Olympic Stadium before the opening ceremony, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
General view inside the Olympic Stadium before the opening ceremony, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A photographer takes pictures of table tennis training at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A photographer takes pictures of table tennis training at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
A photographer takes pictures of table tennis training at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A coffee, bread and a banana are seen on a breakfast table at a hotel where members of the media stay ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Fujisawa, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A coffee, bread and a banana are seen on a breakfast table at a hotel where members of the media stay ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Fujisawa, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 22, 2021
A coffee, bread and a banana are seen on a breakfast table at a hotel where members of the media stay ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Fujisawa, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A volunteer observes social distancing as he eats in the cafeteria of the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A volunteer observes social distancing as he eats in the cafeteria of the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
A volunteer observes social distancing as he eats in the cafeteria of the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Volunteers have fun spelling out '2020' using their arms in the shape of letters, after the archery ranking qualifications at Yumenoshima Archery Field, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Volunteers have fun spelling out '2020' using their arms in the shape of letters, after the archery ranking qualifications at Yumenoshima Archery Field, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Volunteers have fun spelling out '2020' using their arms in the shape of letters, after the archery ranking qualifications at Yumenoshima Archery Field, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A basket of sweets is seen at a hotel where members of the media stay ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Fujisawa, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A basket of sweets is seen at a hotel where members of the media stay ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Fujisawa, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 22, 2021
A basket of sweets is seen at a hotel where members of the media stay ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Fujisawa, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman watches the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on TV in the main press centre, July 23, 2021.     REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A woman watches the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on TV in the main press centre, July 23, 2021.     REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
A woman watches the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on TV in the main press centre, July 23, 2021.     REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A worker loads products into a vending machine for official merchandise at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, July 23, 2021.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A worker loads products into a vending machine for official merchandise at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, July 23, 2021.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
A worker loads products into a vending machine for official merchandise at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, July 23, 2021.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Cheerleaders from the "All Japan Cheer Organization" perform in protective masks due to COVID-19, to cheer people up in front of Shimbashi Station, one day before the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan July 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

Cheerleaders from the "All Japan Cheer Organization" perform in protective masks due to COVID-19, to cheer people up in front of Shimbashi Station, one day before the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan July 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Androniki...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Cheerleaders from the "All Japan Cheer Organization" perform in protective masks due to COVID-19, to cheer people up in front of Shimbashi Station, one day before the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan July 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou
A man crosses a street in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021. Picture taken through a window from an official Olympic transport bus. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man crosses a street in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021. Picture taken through a window from an official Olympic transport bus. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
A man crosses a street in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021. Picture taken through a window from an official Olympic transport bus. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Dog Mae rests in his owner's arm, in front of the Olympic Rings during sunset in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2021.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Dog Mae rests in his owner's arm, in front of the Olympic Rings during sunset in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2021.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Dog Mae rests in his owner's arm, in front of the Olympic Rings during sunset in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2021.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A member of staff wearing a protective face mask is seen in the stand during a soccer match at International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A member of staff wearing a protective face mask is seen in the stand during a soccer match at International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, July 22, 2021
A member of staff wearing a protective face mask is seen in the stand during a soccer match at International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A combination of four different breakfast assortments by Reuters photographer Kai Pfaffenbach at hotel Washington where journalists wait in quarantine prior to the Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 12, 2021.  REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A combination of four different breakfast assortments by Reuters photographer Kai Pfaffenbach at hotel Washington where journalists wait in quarantine prior to the Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 12, 2021.  REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
A combination of four different breakfast assortments by Reuters photographer Kai Pfaffenbach at hotel Washington where journalists wait in quarantine prior to the Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 12, 2021.  REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A young fan wears a face mask inside the stadium before women's soccer match between China and Brazil at Miyagi Stadium, Miyagi, Japan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

A young fan wears a face mask inside the stadium before women's soccer match between China and Brazil at Miyagi Stadium, Miyagi, Japan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
A young fan wears a face mask inside the stadium before women's soccer match between China and Brazil at Miyagi Stadium, Miyagi, Japan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
David Rumbutis of Sweden, wearing a protective face mask, looks at his phone before training at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

David Rumbutis of Sweden, wearing a protective face mask, looks at his phone before training at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
David Rumbutis of Sweden, wearing a protective face mask, looks at his phone before training at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Signs from the Japan Olympic team hang on the apartment building hosting Olympics participants at the Athletes Village, July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Signs from the Japan Olympic team hang on the apartment building hosting Olympics participants at the Athletes Village, July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
Signs from the Japan Olympic team hang on the apartment building hosting Olympics participants at the Athletes Village, July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People are seen in a reflection as they enjoy the view at Shibuya Sky observation deck in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People are seen in a reflection as they enjoy the view at Shibuya Sky observation deck in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
People are seen in a reflection as they enjoy the view at Shibuya Sky observation deck in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Tokyo based pin collector Ryuhei Nishikubo displays his pins in front of the main media center in Tokyo, Japan July 20, 2021.     REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Tokyo based pin collector Ryuhei Nishikubo displays his pins in front of the main media center in Tokyo, Japan July 20, 2021.     REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
Tokyo based pin collector Ryuhei Nishikubo displays his pins in front of the main media center in Tokyo, Japan July 20, 2021.     REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A taxi driver waits outside a hotel in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A taxi driver waits outside a hotel in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, July 22, 2021
A taxi driver waits outside a hotel in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Smokers maintain social distance as they wait for their turn to smoke at a designated outdoor area of the Main Press Center (MPC) in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Smokers maintain social distance as they wait for their turn to smoke at a designated outdoor area of the Main Press Center (MPC) in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, July 22, 2021
Smokers maintain social distance as they wait for their turn to smoke at a designated outdoor area of the Main Press Center (MPC) in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A member of personnel looks on at the Media Transport Mall (MTM) bus station in Tokyo, Japan July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A member of personnel looks on at the Media Transport Mall (MTM) bus station in Tokyo, Japan July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, July 22, 2021
A member of personnel looks on at the Media Transport Mall (MTM) bus station in Tokyo, Japan July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The Olympic Rings are seen in front of the skyline during sunset in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Olympic Rings are seen in front of the skyline during sunset in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, July 22, 2021
The Olympic Rings are seen in front of the skyline during sunset in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Youngsters play basketball at Komazawa Olympic Park in Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Edgar Su

Youngsters play basketball at Komazawa Olympic Park in Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, July 22, 2021
Youngsters play basketball at Komazawa Olympic Park in Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Edgar Su
Cables for photographers and broadcasters are seen at a pitch side photo position at Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Cables for photographers and broadcasters are seen at a pitch side photo position at Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, July 22, 2021
Cables for photographers and broadcasters are seen at a pitch side photo position at Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Lockers for journalists are pictured at Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Lockers for journalists are pictured at Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, July 22, 2021
Lockers for journalists are pictured at Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People arrive at Shibuya Sky observation deck in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People arrive at Shibuya Sky observation deck in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
People arrive at Shibuya Sky observation deck in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A security officer stands guard near the Athletes' Village in Tokyo, Japan, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura

A security officer stands guard near the Athletes' Village in Tokyo, Japan, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
A security officer stands guard near the Athletes' Village in Tokyo, Japan, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura
A member of staff disinfects the balls during basketball 3x3 training at Aomi Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

A member of staff disinfects the balls during basketball 3x3 training at Aomi Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
A member of staff disinfects the balls during basketball 3x3 training at Aomi Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Japan's aerobatics team, the Blue Impulse, skywrite Olympic rings in a practice run ahead of the official opening of the Games, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Japan's aerobatics team, the Blue Impulse, skywrite Olympic rings in a practice run ahead of the official opening of the Games, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Japan's aerobatics team, the Blue Impulse, skywrite Olympic rings in a practice run ahead of the official opening of the Games, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Workers stand socially distanced beside Olympic mascots at a corporate stand in the Media Press Centre in Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Workers stand socially distanced beside Olympic mascots at a corporate stand in the Media Press Centre in Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Workers stand socially distanced beside Olympic mascots at a corporate stand in the Media Press Centre in Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games volunteer holds a sign as he cools off underneath a mist dispenser in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games volunteer holds a sign as he cools off underneath a mist dispenser in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
A Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games volunteer holds a sign as he cools off underneath a mist dispenser in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Athletes and people wearing protective face masks arrive at Narita International Airport from Doha, after a Qatar Airways flight, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Athletes and people wearing protective face masks arrive at Narita International Airport from Doha, after a Qatar Airways flight, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Athletes and people wearing protective face masks arrive at Narita International Airport from Doha, after a Qatar Airways flight, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Staff spray disinfectant after the women's soccer match between Britain and Chile at Sapporo Dome, Sapporo, Japan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Staff spray disinfectant after the women's soccer match between Britain and Chile at Sapporo Dome, Sapporo, Japan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Staff spray disinfectant after the women's soccer match between Britain and Chile at Sapporo Dome, Sapporo, Japan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A family member of a torch relay runner wearing a protective mask uses a portable electric fan to cool down as she attends a torch kiss event at Shinagawa Central Park in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A family member of a torch relay runner wearing a protective mask uses a portable electric fan to cool down as she attends a torch kiss event at Shinagawa Central Park in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
A family member of a torch relay runner wearing a protective mask uses a portable electric fan to cool down as she attends a torch kiss event at Shinagawa Central Park in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A member of staff wearing a protective face mask cleans Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A member of staff wearing a protective face mask cleans Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
A member of staff wearing a protective face mask cleans Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A tour guide speaks during an escorted and controlled tour for media representatives in Tokyo, Japan, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

A tour guide speaks during an escorted and controlled tour for media representatives in Tokyo, Japan, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Tuesday, July 20, 2021
A tour guide speaks during an escorted and controlled tour for media representatives in Tokyo, Japan, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Members of Australian team wait to take the quantitative coronavirus antigen test after arriving at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan July 17, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Members of Australian team wait to take the quantitative coronavirus antigen test after arriving at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan July 17, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, July 17, 2021
Members of Australian team wait to take the quantitative coronavirus antigen test after arriving at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan July 17, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People protest against International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach's visit to Hiroshima, in Tokyo, Japan, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

People protest against International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach's visit to Hiroshima, in Tokyo, Japan, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
People protest against International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach's visit to Hiroshima, in Tokyo, Japan, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
