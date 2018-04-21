On the streets in Los Angeles
Tashea Martinez, 38, who said she had been homeless since she was a teenager, sits in her tent with her dogs in Los Angeles, California, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
"The Invisible Man" by H.G. Wells lies on the sidewalk next to a homeless encampment. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A tent is seen next to Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
PATH Housing Outreach Case Manager Kris Toriz (R) raps with a homeless man he is helping, in Hollywood. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brian Romero, 42, sits in a park where he spends time when not sleeping outside a church in Los Angeles. Romero said he became homeless six years ago after his apartment building burned down. His wife and daughter live with his wife's mother but his...more
Fernando Ochoa, 65, who has been homeless for a week, sits on a park bench in Los Angeles. Ochoa said he had worked as a foreman for Albertson's and a Service Advisor for Honda but is now retired and is looking for housing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Maxx Hamilton, 27, who has been homeless for 12 years, sits on the street in Hollywood. Hamilton said her mother died when she was 14 and her father died when she was 20 years old. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vincent Wigh, 39, stands by his dog snack business in a park in Los Angeles. Wigh has been homeless for 6 months. Wigh said he worked as a software programmer and later an Uber driver in the Bay Area for years but his life was thrown off track when...more
Cedric Sweeting, 63, who has been homeless for a year, sits next to his tent in Hollywood. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Daniel McMillan, 45, who has been homeless for 20 years, sits with his dog on the street where he lives in Hollywood. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vicki Dollar, 70, who has been homeless for a year with her son after he lost his job and they were evicted, stands next to her tent which they city requires her to take down during the day, in Hollywood. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Patricia, 26, and Denzel, 27, who came from Indiana and have been homeless for almost 2 years, sit on a park bench in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Carmen Ramirez, 78, stands in front of the tent in which she sleeps on the street in Los Angeles. Ramirez takes down her tent during the day to comply with city regulations. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Melgar, 33, who has been homeless for 2 years, lies on the reclining chair on which he sleeps in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Maseeka Owens, 18, sits on a giant teddy bear as she visits friends who are homeless in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman sleeps on the street in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
PATH Housing Outreach Case Managers Kris Toriz (L) and Brandon Ladell unload hygene kits and food to give to homeless people in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
